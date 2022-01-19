NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Aerospace Announces Orbital Reef Space Station Agreement

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) NRP Stone, Inc. subsidiary, Uplift Aerospace, has signed an agreement with Sierra Space and Blue Origin to support commercial services aboard the Orbital Reef Space Station, leading the charge in the development of both physical and digital infrastructure to support commercial activities in space. Uplift will be supporting the Orbital Reef Space Station through its Constellation Vault project. It was recently announced that Uplift signed a contract with NASA to deploy a Constellation Vault to the International Space Station in 2022.

Uplift is one of over thirty companies that have signed agreements for the Orbital Reef Space station and will participate in an unprecedented effort to expand humanity's presence beyond the surface of the Earth. Per the project's website, "Orbital Reef space station will be the premier mixed-use space station in low Earth orbit for commerce, research, and tourism". As the next frontier for humanity, Orbital Reef will support microgravity research, development, and manufacturing in service of all participating nations, companies, and peoples of the world.

The commercial and scientific advances that will result from this next frontier in exploration will become integrated into broader society over the coming decades, with the new discoveries made on Orbital Reef impacting all aspects of life, science, and industry. Uplift Aerospace is privileged to be pioneering new technologies and infrastructural systems to support the new economy between space and Earth with an estimated market value in the trillions of dollars.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace, Inc. is an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

