PDX Coin to List on Uniswap, the Biggest Decentralized Exchange

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / PDX Coin, a global utility-based cryptocurrency that includes a crypto-to-fiat payments app run by veteran finance executives, announced today that it plans to list on the biggest decentralized exchange, Uniswap, as early as the end of February 2022, subject to sufficient trading momentum in PDX Coin tokens by that time. The project may also list on Pancakeswap, with a wrapped token. Currently, PDX trades on p2pb2b.io, and from Jan. 24, will trade on Vindax.

PDX Coin holders will also from that time be able to stake their tokens on Uniswap and earn a 12% APY with minimum 6 month lock, and 15% APY for 12 month lock, which is attractive in the current economic climate.

"This marks our first entry into the burgeoning DeFi space, and will lead to further future product development including lending products based on consumer, mortgage, and business loans," said Shane Rodgers, CEO, PDX Coin. "These offerings will compliment our global virtual banking and payments applications, now in full development."

About PDX Coin

PDX Coin is a global payments and digital banking platform that is being built as an on-ramp to enable hundreds of millions of retail users, institutions, merchants and vendors and other ecosystem partners worldwide to fully participate in the crypto economy freely and easily with instant conversions and low fees. The upcoming payments app and banking services will enable all major cryptos to become instantly liquid and spendable in tens of millions of locations around the world. PDX is also developing products and services across the DeFi and NFT spaces with plans to introduce by early 2024 a linked platform to trade tokenized shares of most publicly held companies globally, 24/7, taking into account the required completion of regulatory compliance processes. For more information, visit www.pdxcoin.io .

