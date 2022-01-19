Snigel announces it has been approved to join IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent Framework

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Snigel announced their approved status as the latest Vendor to join IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent Framework. Snigel now holds the status as both an IAB-approved Vendor and CMP provider .

Snigel is an award-winning advertising technology company that provides sophisticated monetization solutions including header bidding and native video to help the world's largest websites maximize their ad revenue. As a Google MCM and a Google AdX Partner, the company has access to premium ad demand. Snigel's core ad delivery technology ' AdEngine ' ensures publishers are covered across all spectrums - compliance, yield, and revenue diversification.

Peter Gallagher, Managing Director of Snigel, says: "As an ad technology provider, we have a duty towards making the future of digital advertising and marketing more transparent and responsible. For years, our publishing partners have been using our CMP solution, AdConsent. Our goal is to empower users to decide on the level of ad targeting they are comfortable with while enabling our publishers to comply with privacy regulations. We take great pride in saying that it has been an IAB-approved solution since the beginning. It was only a matter of time until we joined as a fully approved vendor. We appreciate that the framework was built by and for the industry. It is a positive step for everyone in the digital value chain and helps to move us collectively towards greater accountability. We are excited to continue to evolve with the TCF and within this increasingly mature and self-aware industry."

The framework, which was launched in April 2018, is designed to help all parties in the digital advertising chain ensure that they comply with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ePrivacy Directive when processing personal data or accessing and/or storing information on a user's device, such as cookies, advertising identifiers, device identifiers, and other tracking technologies.

The Framework was developed by IAB Europe in collaboration with organisations and professionals in the digital advertising industry. It provides transparency to consumers about how, and by whom, their personal data is processed. It also enables users to express choices. Moreover, the TCF enables vendors engaged in programmatic advertising to know ahead of time whether their own and/or their partners' transparency and consent status allow them to lawfully process personal data for online advertising and related purposes.

Through the Framework, publishers can continue funding themselves through relevant online advertising, and brands can continue to reach their audiences. All the while and most importantly, consumer privacy is protected.

The added registration of Snigel to the Framework further bolsters IAB Europe's mission to raise the standard and trust in digital advertising across Europe.

Contact:

Ira Nikolaou

Head of Marketing, Snigel

ira@snigel.com