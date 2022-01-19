Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2022) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail") announces a new partnership with APOLLO Insurance Solutions Ltd. ("APOLLO"), Canada's leading online insurance provider.

'Zonetail Home' and its sister platform, 'Shiftsuite', are mobile platforms designed for high-rise residential buildings, as well as property-managed townhouses and gated communities. The platforms connect the residents to the amenities and services of their building through the convenience of their personal mobile device.

Using the Zonetail platform, residents can access the building's community news and activity feeds, community calendar, document libraries, and book building amenities, such as visitor parking or the elevator. In addition, residents can create and track maintenance requests, view their ledger and status certificates (for condos), and access links to pay their rent or monthly maintenance dues. It digitizes the communications between property management and the residents. Included on the 'Zonetail Home' platform is an 'Explore' section highlighting the businesses and services that residents are in constant need of. These businesses pay Zonetail to be on the platforms to connect with the highly sought, but often difficult to reach, high-rise residents.

Through the Zonetail platform, APOLLO will have the ability to communicate directly to residents, offering a range of insurance policies, and residents can get an online quote in as little as 90 seconds.

"Everybody needs insurance. Partnering with APOLLO provides our users a simple and fast method to get a quote and purchase a policy all with a couple of taps on their phone. How much easier can it be?" said Mark Holmes, CEO and President of Zonetail. "And best of all, partnering with APOLLO, gives our users access to the largest selection of online insurance products in the country."

"We are very excited to partner with Zonetail to streamline the resident experience across Canada," says Josh Pillsbury, VP Partnerships at APOLLO. "Getting insurance is traditionally a painful process and APOLLO makes it simple for residents to get covered through the Zonetail app in minutes directly from their mobile device."

APOLLO's proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real time, and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, create and deliver policies. Thousands of types of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

Zonetail and APOLLO are partnering to allow Zonetail's users to have the opportunity to get a quote and to purchase from the largest selection of online insurance in Canada. Although, specific details of the agreement have not been released, Zonetail is expected to receive a transaction fee for every insurance policy sold.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform for hotels and high-rise residential buildings providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services, as well as neighbouring restaurants, stores, services, and other businesses. Zonetail has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail has signed an integration agreement with Yardi, the largest property management software company in North America, and is now rolling out its mobile solutions across Canada and the U.S.. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Holmes

President and CEO

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone: (416) 994-5399

mark@zonetail.com

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

Please visit https://apollocover.com/.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck

VP Marketing & PR

APOLLO Insurance

Telephone: (778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail's current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail's business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate, and, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110697