Spiffy Continues Momentum with Its Latest City Expansion, Led by New Franchise Launches

New franchisees grow mobile car care company's presence by 42% in its first year of franchising

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy?), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced its latest geographic expansion, led by the launch of four new franchise locations. The newest batch of franchisees brings mobile car care and maintenance services to Indiana, New York, North Carolina, and Oklahoma.

In addition to new franchised markets, Spiffy continues to bolster its corporate-owned and operated locations across the top 40 metropolitan statistical areas. The company launched a pilot partnership in the Greater Houston area last year and is now accepting appointments for local fleets with individual services coming soon. As a result, the combined expansion brings service to the following cities:

Albany, NY

Houston, TX

Indianapolis, IN

Oklahoma City, OK

Wilmington, NC

"The last year has demonstrated both a great enthusiasm for our franchise model and the strength of our corporate-owned-and-operated strategy," said Scot Wingo, Spiffy CEO. "When you look at the diverse set of owners we currently support, it's clear that there's increasing interest in our industry, regardless of experience. We want to be a top choice for those seeking an entry point into mobile servicing, whether they are first-time franchisees, long-time business owners, or anything in between."

With an expansive automotive portfolio, and notable franchises such as Sixt Rental Cars and Big O Tires, Tom Wood Group has established itself as an automotive leader for decades. By bringing a Spiffy franchise to the Indianapolis area, dubbed Spiffy Indy , the organization connects its various businesses with mobile servicing. The franchise has launched for local customers and fleet clients throughout Indiana's capital.

"Starting Spiffy Indy is a move that just makes sense for Tom Wood. The Indianapolis area is overdue for the opportunity to simplify car maintenance with services that come directly to the customer," said Bill Demaree, Group Director of Fixed Operations for Tom Wood Management. "Beyond that, we've seen firsthand how mobile servicing can increase utilization and drive greater ROI with our Sixt franchise. We're excited to help Indiana's fleet owners and managers succeed as well."

This latest round of openings reflects Spiffy's continued growth since the announcement of its initial five franchise partners in March 2021. The company went on to close a $22 million Series B funding round in late October, launch 10 franchise markets in 2021, and provide its 1 millionth service since its inception in 2014.

As Spiffy looks ahead to the future of its franchise program, company leadership expects a year of robust growth to come in 2022.

"When we look ahead to this point next year, our goal is to double what we've achieved in 2021," added Mike Tolzman, VP of Franchising at Spiffy. "If there's anything we've learned over the past several months, it's that this model is a unique opportunity for our owners. It's been great to support such a quality group of entrepreneurs, and I'm excited to lead the growth over the next twelve months."

If you're interested in learning more about owning a Spiffy franchise, visit https://www.getspiffy.com/franchise .

About Spiffy

Spiffy® ( www.getspiffy.com ) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to disrupt the car care experience everywhere. Available in over 30 markets, Spiffy offers a variety of zero-contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services, in addition to oil change, tires, repairs, and other preventative maintenance service options. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green system.

