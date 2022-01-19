CCD Wheel Aligners Market to Reach USD 5.7 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Research by Fact.MR

- 6 Camera CCD Wheel Aligners to Grab 51.9% of the CCD Wheel Aligners Market Share

- Fact.MR's recently published report on the CCD wheel aligners market offers a comprehensive analysis of the leading segments in terms of product type, vehicle type, application & region. In addition, it provides in-depth information about the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, latest trends, and growth opportunities.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR - A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global CCD wheel aligners market is predicted to be worth USD 3.6 billion in 2022, rising to USD 5.7 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2032.

Growing awareness about the wheel alignment is generating demand for CCD wheel aligners. Wheel aligners, which provide a speedier alignment with a high level of accuracy, are becoming more popular among auto manufacturers and garages. During the projection years of 2022-2032, this is predicted to increase market demand by 2.1X.

Bad road conditions have a negative impact on the wheel arrangement in cars and other heavy vehicles. As a result, it becomes critical for the vehicle's operator to have proper wheel alignment in order to maintain effective control over the vehicle's steering in order to avoid road accidents.

As a result, the usage of wheel aligners has become increasingly crucial, owing to an increase in the number of road accidents caused by misaligned wheels. During the forecast period of 2022-2032, this is estimated to result in a 230 BPS increase in the CCD wheel aligners market.

Wheel aligners with a high level of accuracy are essential for maintaining overall vehicle health and, as a result, preventing vehicle breakdowns. As a result, modern CCD wheel aligners have been produced, which use technologies such as charge-coupled devices (CCD) in wheel alignment machines to overcome all of the restrictions of traditional wheel aligners. In the future years, this is expected to increase market demand by nearly a quarter, or 25%, of current levels.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 3.4 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 3.6 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 5.7 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 4.7%

The CCD wheel aligners market is dominated by Europe, which accounts for 23.4% of total market share. This is due to the fact that this region has a larger penetration of wheel alignment equipment than other regions. The increase is mostly due to the increased usage of 6 camera CCD wheel aligners as a widely acknowledged advanced technology that is rapidly embraced due to their low cost, resulting in larger revenues for producers in the coming years.

Key Takeaways:

Europe region for CCD wheel aligners is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2032.

region for CCD wheel aligners is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2032. Asia-Pacific CCD wheel aligners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%.

By product type, 6 camera CCD wheel aligners currently holds 51.9% of the CCD wheel aligners market share.

By application, auto manufacturers segment holds more than 1/3rd i.e. 37.6% of the overall market share.

Growth Drivers:

Wheel aligners, which provide a faster alignment with a high level of accuracy, are becoming more popular among auto manufacturers and garages, thus driving the demand for CCD wheel aligners.

Rising cases of road accidents caused by misalignment of wheels and introduction of multiple wheel technologies to spur the market growth.

Key Restraints:

The scarcity of skilled labor to operate CCD wheel alignment machines is generating challenges and limiting product sales.

Competitive Landscape

Due to the presence of numerous local and regional companies, the global CCD wheel aligners market is extremely fragmented and competitive. Key players use a variety of marketing strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Leading companies also use new product creation as a strategic way to expand their market presence among consumers. Advanced CCD wheel aligners have been incorporated as a result of these efforts.

For instance,

Technovector has just released a contactless wheel alignment system that features automatic vehicle detection and adaptive towers that can assess a wide range of wheelbases. WideScope technology is used in their machine-vision wheel aligners for heavy-duty trucks, which allows for quick angle checks and adjustments.

Key Players in the CCD Wheel Aligners Market are

Stanley

Milwaukee Hand Trucks

Dewalt

Apex Tool Group

Blackhawk Industries

Cooper Tools

Masko Tech Engineers

Actia Group

Shenzhen 3Excel Tech Co. Ltd.

3Excel Tech Co. Ltd. Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.

Snap-On Incorporated

More Valuable Insights on CCD Wheel Aligners Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the CCD wheel aligners market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global CCD wheel aligners market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Product Type :

6-Camera



8-Camera

By Vehicle Type :

Road Vehicles



Off-Road Vehicles

By Application :

Garage



Auto Manufacturers



Tire Manufacturers

By Region :

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia



Oceania



MEA

Key Questions Covered in CCD Wheel Aligners Market Report

The report offers insight into the CCD wheel aligners market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for CCD wheel aligners market between 2022 and 2032.

CCD wheel aligners market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

CCD wheel aligners market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

