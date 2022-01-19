Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2022) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires"), a provider of scientifically-proven EMF modulation technology, is pleased to announce the opening of two new international fulfillment centers. As previously announced, Aires experienced record growth during the 2021 holiday period resulting in 20% YoY increases in revenue between November and December. In addition to record revenue, site traffic from new users saw increases of 32%. Traffic from countries outside of North America saw a YoY increase of 92.73% and traffic from users in the target geographies of UK, Australia and Ireland grew 389%. In response to the growing demand from many international markets, Aires will be opening fulfillment centers in Australia and Poland.

"Our mission is borderless, and the problem Aires is solving is worldwide. We have always viewed the opportunity as global, and this is just the next step in a strategy we set in motion last year. We have handpicked our team, partners and built a technology stack specifically designed to unlock this global opportunity. As we execute our strategy you will see Aires continue to cultivate new markets through hyper-targeted marketing, contextual messaging, localized web experience and now a complete end-to-end customer experience," said Josh Bruni, Chief Revenue Officer at Aires.

The Aires product uses components built in several countries and final assembly is in Europe. Today, once the product is assembled in Europe it is shipped to North America and distributed to several warehouses in the US and Canada. When orders are made from countries outside the US and Canada it is shipped back over to Europe or other destination country. This move will not only benefit the end consumers in these markets with reduced international shipping fees, taxes and tariffs as well as faster delivery but Aires will also benefit by gaining additional margin by keeping the product in Europe where it originates. This avoids unnecessary shipping costs, import fees, time and simplifies the full logistics process.

"Our operations team has been hard at work reducing the friction our international customers experience. During Q4 of last year we focused heavily on setting up and optimizing the cross-border functionality of our website. As a result, we saw demand from countries outside the US and Canada continue to climb, specifically in many European countries, the UK as well as Australia. Opening these two centers will provide the consumer an even better localized experience by eliminating the often confusing and unexpected fees and removing the complicated last-mile delivery experience. Opening Australia was already on our roadmap. As we began rolling it out, it became clear that simultaneously opening Poland as the main distribution center for the EU market made a lot of sense and would benefit both Aires and the end customers," added Kris Guajala, Chief Operating Officer at Aires.

Although Aires only recently started marketing to a few regions outside of North America, it estimates orders were placed from consumers in 74 different countries in 2021. Aires is already operational at both fulfillment centers with Australia set to begin fulfilling orders this month. Poland is expected to be fulfilling orders and distributing product in Q1, 2022.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly accredited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI'. Learn more at www.airestech.com .

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Dimitry Serov, CEO

Email: dimitry@airestech.com

Telephone: (905) 482-4667

Website: www.airestech.com

For further information please contact:

5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc.

Cindy Gray, CEO & Managing Director

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (403) 705.5076

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not intended for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States Securities laws.

*These are unofficial results and have not been audited.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110642