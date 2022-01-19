Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced record market statistics for 2021. Trading activity reached record levels, and CSE issuers raised more than $8 billion of aggregate capital, far exceeding any other annual total in the Exchange's history.

2021 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 44.0 billion shares, an increase of 64% compared to 26.9 billion in 2020;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities more than doubled year over year to $34.1 billion, compared to $15.2 billion in 2020;

CSE issuers completed 1,166 financings that raised an aggregate $8.2 billion, compared to 1,233 financings that raised $3.6 billion in 2020;

The CSE welcomed listings from 182 new companies, including 23 fundamental changes of existing issuers;

The CSE had 743 listed securities as at December 31, 2021, an increase of 18% compared to 629 as at December 31, 2020; and

The aggregate market value of CSE issuers was $49.3 billion as at December 31, 2021, compared to $42.1 billion as at December 31, 2020.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange had its best year ever in 2021 by a wide margin," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "Our stellar performance metrics underscore the fact that our issuers are gaining significant benefits from choosing the CSE for their public listings. We are gratified that more and more talented entrepreneurs are making this choice, both from Canada and around the world. Indeed, the Exchange added 182 new listed issuers during the year from a broad range of industry sectors. Leading the way were 62 mining and 62 technology companies, further diversifying the range of opportunities available for investors."

"Looking ahead, we are continuing to work hard on initiatives to better serve our issuer and investor community. Foremost among them is the proposed revision to our listing policies to create a senior tier on the CSE. We look forward to working with regulators to finalize these plans after the comment period on our proposal concludes in early February."

December 2021 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 2.0 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $1.3 billion;

CSE issuers completed 114 financings that raised an aggregate $975 million; and

There were 15 new listings.

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

