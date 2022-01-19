Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) ("Zegna Group" or "the Company") today announced that it will report its unaudited revenues for the full year 2021 on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET (12:30 p.m. CET). On the same day, at 8:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CET), the Company plans to host a webcast and conference call to discuss its revenue results, trends and guidance for 2022.

Management will refer to a slide presentation during the call, which will be made available on the day of the call. To view the presentation, please visit the "Events Presentations" tab on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website at ir.zegnagroup.com.

To participate in the call, please dial:

United States (Toll Free): +1 (844) 200-6205

United States (Local): +1 (646) 904-5544

Italy (Local): +39 069 450 0327

United Kingdom (Toll Free): +44 808 189 6484

United Kingdom (Local): +44 208 0682 558

All Other Locations: +1 (929) 526-1599

Access Code: 170714

An online archive of the broadcast will be available on the website shortly after the live call and will be available for twelve months.

About Ermenegildo Zegna Group

Founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy by Ermenegildo Zegna, the Zegna Group designs, creates and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand. Through its Luxury Textile Laboratory Platform which works to preserve artisanal mills producing the finest Italian fabrics the Zegna Group manufactures and distributes the highest quality fabrics and textiles. Zegna products are sold through over 500 stores in 80 countries around the world, of which 284 are directly operated by Zegna as of June 30, 2021 (239 Zegna stores and 45 Thom Browne stores). Over the decades, Zegna Group has charted Our Road: a unique path that winds itself through era-defining milestones that have seen the Group grow from a producer of superior wool fabric to a global luxury group. Our Road has led us to New York, where the Group has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since December 20, 2021. And while we continue to progress on Our Road to tomorrow, we remain committed to upholding our founder's legacy one that is based upon the principle that a business's activities should help the environment. Today, the Zegna Group is creating a lifestyle that marches to the rhythm of modern times while continuing to nurture bonds with the natural world and with our communities that create a better present and future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005389/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

francesca.dipasquantonio@zegna.com

+39 335 5837669

Media

Ermenegildo Zegna Group

Domenico Galluccio

domenico.galluccio@zegna.com

+39 335 538 7288

Brunswick Group

Brendan Riley Alessandro Iozzia Marie Jensen

briley@brunswickgroup.com aiozzia@brunswickgroup.com mjensen@brunswickgroup.com

+1 (917) 755-1454 +39 335 718 7205 +33 (0) 6 49 09 39 54