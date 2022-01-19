FinancialNewsMedia.com: Increased Demand For Steel & Aluminum Is Critical Driver for Growth in Worldwide Fluorspar Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Fluorspar's uses have grown and changed in the last 100 years; today, the most important markets are fluorochemical production, aluminum refining and steelmaking. Fluorspar is the business name of mineral fluorites. Fluorite minerals are made out of calcium fluoride-containing 51.1% calcium and 48.9% fluorine. The metallurgical evaluation fluorspar is fundamentally utilized in the creation of metals where it's anything but a transition to eliminate pollutants like sulfur and phosphorous from liquid metal and accordingly improves the smoothness of slag. Fluorspar lumps are also mostly used in metallurgy. A report from Market Research Future said that the developing interest for steel and aluminum from the development business is relied upon to be the critical driver in the development of the worldwide Fluorspar Market Size over the estimated time frame (2030). Developing lithium-particle batteries over ordinary batteries is likewise expected to significantly drive the Fluorspar Market over the estimated time frame. Besides, developing optics, earthenware production, and individual consideration industry in arising economies because of rising discretionary cash flow and changing way of life are further expanding the Fluorspar Market over the estimated time frame 2030. The report continued: "One of the effective challenges in the development of the Worldwide Fluorspar Market Share is the tight stockpile of fluorspar. The marked-down supply of fluorspar is relied upon to lessen the creation of hydrogen fluoride, which thusly is required to build the cost of hydrogen fluoride during the estimated time frame. The Fluorspar Market Price is relied upon to develop at a CAGR of more than 5% during the conjecture time frame." Active stocks in the mining markets this week include Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCQB: ARSMF) (TSX-V: ARS), Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF), Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS), Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA), Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) (TSX: HBM).

Market Research added: "Developing interest for steel and aluminum from the development business is relied upon to be the vital driver in the development of the worldwide Fluorspar Market over the estimated time frame. Developing notoriety of lithium-particle batteries over traditional batteries is additionally expected to drive the Fluorspar Market over the estimated time frame significantly. Besides, developing optics, ceramics, and individual consideration industry in arising economies by virtue of rising discretionary cashflow and changing way of life are further expanding the Price of Fluorspar over the estimated period. The Middle East and Africa (MEA), Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and North America are the primary districts considered during the aggregation of the Fluorspar Market Report. The APAC locale is projected to display the quickest development rate during the gauge time frame attributable to interest for the mineral in different end-use ventures. China being one of the primary makers and exporters of the mineral and its subordinates, can drive the local market development till 2023. The fast industrialization and urbanization, developing disposable pay levels of clients, and the resurgence of the car area are different drivers of the district."

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCQB: ARSMF) (TSX-V: ARS) BREAKING NEWS:Ares Strategic Mining Completes Lumps Plant Steel and Infrastructure Fabrication - Ares Strategic Mining ("Ares" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the fabrication of its recently ordered steel has been completed and the Company has taken possession. The Company has now begun arranging to ship the steel to the United States, where it will be integrated with its recently shipped lumps plant in the Company's production construction project.

The steel structure will provide a 3-storey structure, which will house the Company's plant, allowing workers to optimally adjust the plant as it manufactures metallurgical fluorspar lumps. The plant will be the only one of its kind in the United States, so Ares has arranged for experienced international operators to accompany the plant to Utah, where they will assist with the construction and optimization of the plant.

Metallurgical fluorspar lumps are an extremely in demand upgraded industrial product used in the steel industry, and which the Company is looking to supply internally within North America as part of its role as the only domestic U.S. producer. In 2018 the U.S. government classified fluorspar as a Critical Mineral, "deemed critical to U.S. national security and the economy". Fluorspar remains the only non-metallic Critical Mineral which is 100% imported in the entire country. Fluorspar's classification as a Critical Mineral in the United States translates to a faster permitting period, enabling mining operations to initiate more quickly than operations for conventional minerals.

James Walker, President and CEO of the Company said, "The Company was faced with a steeply increasing steel price, and backlogged orders, but navigated the problems quickly to source a reputed supplier with a proven track record that could supply Ares with steel products within a reasonable cost and timeline. Our metallurgical tests have demonstrated a high-quality product which has garnered interest amongst manufacturers, and we have elicited the assistance of experienced groups to assist us in the installation of our facility. This was an important step towards becoming part of the United States' industrial base, and we will keep everyone abreast of developments as we continue to advance in that direction." CONTINUED…Read this full release for the Ares Strategic Mining news at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-ars/

Other recent developments in the mining industry include:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) recently announced that it has acquired Rotax Metals, Inc. ("Rotax"), a metals service center specializing in copper, bronze and brass alloys. Founded in 1947 and located in Brooklyn, New York, Rotax services a diverse customer base including distributors, manufacturers and the commercial and residential construction markets, emphasizing local customer relationships and next-day delivery. For the twelve months ended July 31, 2021, annual net sales for Rotax were approximately $14 million. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Rotax will operate as a subsidiary of Yarde Metals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance.

"Rotax's specialty products and excellent customer service align with both Reliance's business model and our acquisition strategy of acquiring immediately accretive, high quality, high margin businesses," commented Jim Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of Reliance. "This acquisition supports Reliance's product diversification strategy by expanding our portfolio of specialty bronze, brass and copper product offerings. By operating through our subsidiary Yarde Metals, a metals service center with sixteen locations throughout the Northeast, we expect Rotax will benefit from Yarde's relationships with mill suppliers and leverage its back-office services to streamline operations and promote continued growth. We are very pleased to welcome Rotax to the Reliance Family of Companies."

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) and the workers' representatives at the Company's San Ciprián aluminum plant in Spain have recently reached an agreement aimed at resolving ongoing challenges that stem from exorbitant energy prices.

The agreement, which was signed on December 29, 2021, calls for a two-year curtailment of the smelter's 228,000 metric tons of annual capacity, and a commitment by the Company to begin the restart of the smelter in January 2024.

"With this agreement, we now have a path to resolve the significant challenges that the facility has faced and can begin to build a stronger smelter in two years," said Alcoa President and CEO Roy Harvey. "This has been a challenging road for everyone involved, and we look forward to the future, working constructively with our employees and stakeholders to implement the agreement we reached."

Curtailment activities will begin on January 1, 2022, with the goal of completion before the end of January 2022. During the curtailment period, Alcoa will seek to secure as soon as possible long-term power purchase agreements, beginning from 2024. Also, the Company has committed $68 million for capital investments and $35 million for restart costs. As part of the agreement, workers will immediately cease a strike action that has affected both the aluminum smelter and the alumina refinery.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) recently announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Ferrous Processing and Trading Company, including certain related entities ("FPT"). The final necessary regulatory clearances in connection with the transaction were obtained on November 17. FPT is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

FPT, which was recently awarded Fastmarkets' 2021 Scrap Company of the Year, is a leading prime ferrous scrap processor in the United States. FPT currently processes approximately three million tons of scrap per year, approximately half of which is prime grade. Cliffs expects to grow its prime scrap presence through its existing relationships with industrial steel consumers.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) (TSX: HBM) recently released its third quarter 2021 financial results.

Third Quarter Operating and Financial Results Were: Generated $359.0 million in revenue, $103.5 million of operating cash flow before change in non-cash working capital and $119.3 million of adjusted EBITDAi in the third quarter of 2021 from higher realized base metals prices and higher gold sales volumes, partially offset by lower base metals sales volumes; Consolidated copper production in the third quarter was 23,245 tonnes; quarterly consolidated gold production increased by 35% to 53,872 ounces in the third quarter, compared to the second quarter in 2021, a record for Hudbay; Consolidated cash cost and sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product creditsi, were $0.62 and $1.97, respectively, an improvement of 26% and 12% compared to the second quarter of 2021; Third quarter Peru production was boosted by significantly higher gold grades from Pampacancha and record gold recoveries, leading to record quarterly gold revenue. Pampacancha production continues to ramp-up, achieving a 109% increase in ore production quarter over quarter; Third quarter Manitoba production benefited from higher throughput and higher gold grades at Lalor but was negatively impacted by lower zinc grades and zinc recoveries, limiting overall zinc concentrate feed to the zinc plant. Manitoba results included initial gold production from New Britannia's gold circuit; On track to meet annual production guidance for copper, gold, zinc and silver in concentrate and doré, consolidated sustaining capital expenditures, and Manitoba unit operating cost in 2021. After adjusting for unbudgeted COVID-related costs in Peru, full year unit operating costs for Peru are expected to be around the top end of the 2021 guidance range; and Cash and cash equivalents increased during the third quarter to $297.5 million as at September 30, 2021, mainly as a result of $139.8 million of cash generated from operations, partially offset by $89.1 million of capital investments primarily for the construction of the New Britannia project and sustaining capital expenditures and $33.6 million of interest paid on the company's senior unsecured notes.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Ares Strategic Mining Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757