Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSYC) ("the Company"), a company integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters. CEO of the Company, David Flores, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current project. "We are a media leader for the medicinal psychedelic space," explained Flores. "We do that through our 100% owned and operated media platform psychedelicspotilight.com, which has become one of the largest and more prominent platforms for news and information for the medicinal psychedelic space."

Jolly then asked about the Company's 2021 achievements. "We were able to close 2021 out on a positive note," said Flores, noting the successful growth of psychedelicspotlight.com. "We were able to bring in roughly $25,000 in revenue through Psychedelic Spotlight in the fourth quarter alone," he shared. "We're still just beginning to scratch the surface of the true monetization potential," added Flores. "We've been able to establish a foundation for ourselves that we can now start to build off of, and that really is our focus going into 2022."

"Could you tell us about the individuals that have recently joined your Advisory Board?" asked Jolly. Flores elaborated on the additions of Christopher Bitonti and Craig Schlesinger, and the wealth of knowledge and experience they bring to their team. The Company also recently welcomed Sarah Abelsohn and Mitchel Schlesinger. "All of these individuals coming in bring their collective knowledge and experience to the table and share in the passion of the potential that we have here with Psychedelic Spotlight and the company that we can build with PSYC."

"What is the company doing to help stand out amongst other media platforms in the psychedelic space?" asked Jolly. "To be a leader within this space, to be a voice that is trusted and recognized, as well as being a disruptor on the media side of things and present media content in a way that has never been done before, that is our focus," said Flores. "We want to be different, we want to stand out," he continued. "We want to be something totally different and we feel like we have that opportunity."

To close the interview, Flores encouraged shareholders to consider the potential of the medicinal psychedelic space as they continue to establish themselves as leaders in this space. "No matter what, we are very bullish in terms of the potential that this industry is going to present over the next few years, and we are very happy with how we've been able to position ourselves."

To hear the entire interview with David Flores, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8015486-global-trac-solutions-inc-discusses-2021-achievements-and-2022-goals-with-the-stock-day-podcast.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA's more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

