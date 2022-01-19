Two Industry Leading Female Chefs Will Be Presented with The Torch and Beacon Awards at The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Chef Anita Lo and Taste-Maker Millie Peartree will join a list of prestigious culinary icons when they are recognized at the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York March 6-8, 2022 at the Javits Center in New York City. The Torch Award will be presented to Anita Lo, a Michelin star Chef, Iron Chef Winner, and Top Chef Masters competitor, and author. The Beacon Award will be presented to Millie Peartree, respected A-list celebrity personal chef, successful restaurateur, and cupcake extraordinaire.

Anita joins a list of prestigious past Torch Award winners, including Chef Marcus Samuelsson, Chef Roy Choi, American Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian, CEO Danny Meyer, Chef Curtis Stone, Restaurant Owner Drew Nieporent, Chef Thomas Keller, Chef Norman Van Aken, and others. Millie joins past Beacon Award winners including Jilly Stephens, CEO, City Harvest; Kelly Valade, President, Chili's Grill & Bar; Sara Moulton, Chef, Cookbook Author and TV Personality; and many others.

"We look forward to welcoming Anita and Millie to our Center Stage and sharing with our attendees the wonderful careers of both of these industry leaders and honoring them with our two highest awards," said Rita Ugianskis, Vice President, Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group. "In addition to the Torch and Beacon Awards attendees will also be able to see several culinary demonstrations, cooking and beverage competitions and the presentation of the Humanitarian Spotlight Award all on our Center Stage."

The Torch Award honors talented chefs and/or restaurateurs for the brilliance of their careers and the impact they have had on the industry and their surrounding community. Anita Lo, a first generation Chinese American, from Birmingham, Michigan, who fostered an interest in food at a young age will be presented with the award on Sunday, March 6 on Center Stage at 11:45 am. Lo is a former restaurant owner, cookbook author and Michelin star chef. She has appeared as a contestant on Chopped All Stars, Iron Chef America, and Top Chef Masters. She was also the first female guest chef to cook a State Dinner at the White House under the Obama Administration. In October 2011, Lo released her first cookbook, "Cooking Without Borders," which highlights her passion for bringing multicultural flavors to her American kitchen and in 2018 released "Solo: Easy Sophisticated Recipes For a Party of One." For more information on the Torch Award, click here.

The Beacon Award recognizes female leaders who have truly served as a Beacon in the industry through their leadership, contributions, and inspiration. This year's Beacon Award recipient, Millie Peartree is a world-renowned community chef, taste-maker, restaurateur, and philanthropist based out of New York City. Her flagship business Millie Peartree Cupcakes and More catapulted her to the respected A-list celebrity personal chef, successful restaurateur, and cupcake extraordinaire she is today. In 2020, Millie founded Full Heart Full Bellies, a charity that provides meals for children and families in need, due to COVID-19 related, canceled and limited food programs. She has been able to provide over 100,000 meals and over 250,000 pounds to people during the crisis and bring national awareness to food insecurity. Millie can be seen on Good Morning America, The TODAY Show, Rachael Ray, and as a regular contributor to the New York Times. Millie specializes in Soul Food / Southern Cuisine. She can be seen on here new project A Chefs Guide to Soul Food streaming on Magnolia/Discovery Plus. The Beacon award will be presented on Monday, March 7 at 12:45 pm on Center Stage. For details on the Beacon Award, click here.

In addition to the awards presentations, the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show Center Stage will offer exciting culinary and beverage demonstrations, the Rapid-Fire Plant Based Edition Culinary competition, the Hip Sip Cocktail Competition, and a dynamic Trends Presentation. The brand-new Food & Beverage Academy will offer program tracks for all segments of the industry - from independent owners to chains to specialty coffee and tea. The new Education Summits will focus on the most important issues including business solutions, marketing tips, operational efficiency and staffing solutions. For information about exhibiting, sponsoring, or attending, visit www.internationalrestaurantny.com.

