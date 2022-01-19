Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2022) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company is pleased to announce the sale of its CBD Hemp division!

On January 18, 2022, the Company is pleased to announce the sale of its CBD Hemp division which consists of Flowers Trade SRL, Flowers Lab SRL, and Curatio Life Sciences, Inc. The purchaser is headed by Jose Salazar who has acquired FlashZero, Inc., a Wyoming domiciled company currently on the Expert Market with OTC Markets. FlashZero has agreed and is entering into agreements to rebrand the California based Curatio brand, update its websites and new production runs for the marketing of Curatio in the United States. FlashZero will be expanding the Curatio and Flowers brands in Europe and South America.

Francesco Bossi, Gaensel Chief Operations Officer, stated "We never intended to participate in the CBD space, however with the Flowers Italy transaction, which was inherited as part of a larger holding company, we acquired Curatio in order to have both US and European CBD assets to sell to a company focusing on this market. Gaensel will be receiving 30,000,000 shares of common stock of FlashZero Corp. and will receive 5% of the net income from the Flowers and Curatio operations for a period of five years."

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110779