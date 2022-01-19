Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2022) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) and (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has upgraded from the Pink market to the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. under the ticker symbol PTALF. U.S. investors can now find current disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on the OTC Markets website.

The OTCQX Best Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market and is the highest tier on which over 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important milestone for PetroTal, as it provides transparent trading, visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors.

Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,

"This is an excellent initiative for PetroTal and we are very excited to be part of the OTCQX market. We hope to share our story with a wide range of U.S. investors that can now access PetroTal shares in a more transparent way."

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri-quoted (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) and (OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2020, Petrotal became the second largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.

