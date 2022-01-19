Rodman for Kids Raises $3.7m in 2021 to Help Local Youth

Foxboro-based Non-profit Organization Impacts More than 100,000 in 2021

FOXBORO, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Rodman for Kids, an umbrella non-profit that supports 40 youth-focused partner non-profits, is pleased to report it raised $3.7m in 2021 for youth who needed it most, through its annual fundraisers, supporters, and grants. Rodman for Kids provides a platform for its partners to participate in and fundraise through no expense to them. This platform was a catalyst for the Partners to collectively raise $2.6 million for the kids they support. Because all overhead and expenses are covered, 100% of every dollar raised went directly to programs for kids in need.

Highlights from 2021 Include:

$3 million raised collectively through Rodman and its 40 non-profit partners through the 31 st Annual Rodman Ride for Kids in September

Annual Rodman Ride for Kids in September $725k raised at the 19 th Annual Celebration for Kids, held in December at the Seaport Hotel

Annual Celebration for Kids, held in December at the Seaport Hotel 50 kids experienced a once-in-a-lifetime experience through Rodman's Disney for Kids program in August

500 local youth attended the opening night of Hadestown at the Citizens Bank Boston Opera House in November

"Due to the emotional and physical toll the pandemic has taken on us all, but particularly children, we witnessed in 2021 an increased need," said Amy Rossman, Executive Director for Rodman for Kids. "We made a bold decision to move forward with all of our programs in 2021 and embraced innovative solutions to make it happen, ensuring thousands of kids and families had access to the experiences, resources, and opportunities they needed and deserved. We owe a profound thank you to our partners for joining us in this effort."

Planning for Rodman for Kids events in 2022 is underway. Save the date for:

Rodman Ride for Kids on September 24, 2022

Celebration for Kids on December 3, 2022 at the Seaport Hotel.

The 2022 Disney for Kids trip is also in the planning stages, as well as several theatre shows through the Marilyn Rodman Theatre for Kids program.*

2021 - A Year in Review

August 2021 - Disney for Kids

In August 2021, 50 kids from Dorchester attended a five-day, all-expenses-paid trip to Disney World through Rodman's Disney for Kids program. The youth all hail from the Dorchester area, with some of them attending the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester, one of Rodman's longstanding partner organizations. The trip is considered the ultimate reward for those who display a good attitude and willingness to contribute positively to their community, as well as maintain consistent attendance and put in a solid effort in school. The children gain access to an otherwise unattainable experience, giving them a sense of independence and set of skills that will last them a lifetime.

A young girl shows her love for Walt Disney World on the memory making Disney for Kids trip in August 2021.

September 2021 - Rodman Ride for Kids

The 31st Annual Rodman Ride for Kids had 300 in-person participants riding both the 25 and 50-mile routes on September 26, 2021 in Foxboro. In addition to the in-person riders, 1,200 virtual riders chose the "Choose your own Adventure" virtual option, opting to walk, run, bike, etc. to raise money for their respective non-profit organization.

Rodman Ride for Kids participant celebrates crossing the finish line.

November 2021 - Marilyn Rodman Theatre for Kids

On November 2, 2021, an awe-struck 500 kids joined local theatre-goers for the opening night of Hadestown at the Citizens Bank Boston Opera House via the Marilyn Rodman Theatre for Kids program. This was the first time the theatre opened its doors in Boston since being shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, making it an especially memorable experience for all.

MA Governor Charlie Baker joined the Marilyn Rodman Theatre for Kids program at the opening night of "Hadestown" at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

December 2021 - Celebration for Kids

On Saturday, December 4, 2021, more than 400 supporters attended the 19th Annual Celebration for Kids at the Seaport Hotel. During the indoor/outdoor event, guests were treated to an evening of festivities featuring food from phenomenal chefs, performances from live entertainers and auction items from Boston's best brands. The 2021 presenting sponsor, the Yawkey Foundation, lead the effort to help raise $725k for more than 30 youth organizations. The funds raised help provide resources during the holidays for kids and families in need and also provide support for year-long programming and services.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester member, Noa, sings "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" to the attendees of the 19th Annual Celebration for Kids.

The complete list of 2021 non-profit partners are as follows:

Above the Clouds, Apprentice Learning, Asperger/Autism Network (AANE), Big Brother Big Sisters of Central Mass/Metrowest, Big Sisters of Greater Boston, Boston Community Pediatrics, The Boston House, Boston Medical Center Pediatrics Programs, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester, Catholic Charities, ConfiKids, Families First, Family Nurturing Center, Friends of the Children - Boston, Forsyth Institute, Hockomock Area YMCA, House of Possibilities, Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters, Key , Live4Evan, Mass Mentoring Partnership, Mazie Foundation, MetroWest YMCA, One for Health Foundation, Raising a Reader MA, Robert F. Kennedy Children's Action Corps, Sibling Connections, South Boston Neighborhood House, South Shore YMCA, Sportsmen's Tennis & Enrichment Center, Strong Women Strong Girls, TextLess Live More, The Sports Museum, Think:Kids, Trinity Boston Connects, Umass Memorial Hospital, Wildflower, The Wonderfund, and YMCA of Greater Boston.

These programs would not happen without the generosity of our supporters, including many individual donors, through corporate sponsors, foundations, and grants. 100% of donations to Rodman for Kids directly impact local youth. For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.rodmanforkids.org .

*All events are subject to Covid-19 protocols and Rodman for Kids closely monitors CDC and local guidance.

Media Contact

Jessica Feenan Rodman for Kids 617-640-0227 jfeenan@rodmanforkids.org

About Rodman for Kids

Rodman for Kids is a 501(c) (3) umbrella non-profit organization that believes every child deserves access to the programs, resources and opportunities they need to dream, grow and succeed. Its mission is to raise resources, build capacity and create opportunities for youth-focused organizations, their leaders, and the young people they serve. Through its four key annual initiatives - Ride for Kids, Celebration for Kids, Disney for Kids, and Theatre for Kids - Rodman for Kids provides an expense-free fundraising platform, events, and performance incentives to its 40 youth-focused non-profits partners. Since its founding by Don Rodman in 1991, Rodman for Kids has raised more than $160,000,000 with 100% of these funds going directly to its charitable partners. Each year more than 100,000 youth are impacted collectively by its partner organizations. Rodman for Kids has earned GuideStar's Gold Seal of Transparency for 2021 and is headquartered in Foxboro, Massachusetts. To learn more or to make a donation, visit https://www.rodmanforkids.org/

