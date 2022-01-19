Serenity Engage Wraps Up 2021 with Significant Company Growth

New Customer Wins, Industry Recognition, and Key Partnerships Fuel Growth

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Serenity Engage , a HIPAA-compliant communication platform for senior living, hospice, and home care to streamline communication, today announced significant company growth in the second half of 2021. This achievement includes strong customer growth and five new partnerships, underscoring the true need for collaboration across the senior care ecosystem.

"We have seen incredible growth and success for Serenity Engage since our official launch in early 2020," said Katherine Wells, CEO and founder of Serenity Engage. "Our great customers, partners, and team across senior care have been instrumental to our continued growth. The continued interest we've seen from facilities and families alike is a key indicator of what's to come as we become the heart of connection in senior care."

Recent company highlights include:

Customer Growth: Serenity Engage has expanded its roster of customers in the second half of the year, including Optimal Home Care and Hospice and Inlet Coastal Resort . With continued growth, over 4,000 individuals are now using the Serenity platform for collaboration, increased productivity and engagement.

Serenity Engage has expanded its roster of customers in the second half of the year, including and . With continued growth, over 4,000 individuals are now using the Serenity platform for collaboration, increased productivity and engagement. Expanded Technology: The team is consistently making updates to the platform to stay at the cutting-edge of innovation in senior care, including adding how-to videos and other educational content for both families and caregivers.

The team is consistently making updates to the platform to stay at the cutting-edge of innovation in senior care, including adding how-to videos and other educational content for both families and caregivers. Key Partnerships: Serenity has seen a 200 percent increase in partnerships in the second half of the year to drive growth for the company. This includes Teepa Snow's Positive Approach and AGE-u-cate , helping to educate key staff and families to strengthen care partnerships and drive improved quality of care and outcomes for care recipients.

Serenity has seen a 200 percent increase in partnerships in the second half of the year to drive growth for the company. This includes and , helping to educate key staff and families to strengthen care partnerships and drive improved quality of care and outcomes for care recipients. Industry Recognition: Key industry publications and events have taken note of Serenity's success, with feature articles in I Advance Senior Care , among others. Wells was also hand-selected to speak at the leading event for the senior care industry, On Aging , in April of this year.

The continued second-half momentum followed a strong start to 2021 for the Serenity Engage team, with 80 percent customer growth, including marquee customer wins that have led to new expansion opportunities. Seasoned finance expert Kelly Hickey also joined the Serenity executive team as CFO, bringing more than 25 years of experience as a finance and operations professional spanning from startups to large public companies. A total of $250,000 in grant funding from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade's (OEDIT) Advanced Industries Accelerator Program rounded out early momentum for the company in the first half of the year.

Founded in 2020, Serenity Engage brings the family and care team together on a single, secure HIPAA-compliant messaging platform to establish a foundation of trust from day one. By consolidating communications between all providers and family members onto one platform, Serenity Engage streamlines care coordination, lowers costs, and improves caregiver retention. The platform has been proven to optimize senior care community operational efficiencies, resulting in savings of more than $50,000 per year and increasing census by more than 15 percent.

To learn more about Serenity Engage, visit: https://serenityengage.com/

About Serenity Engage

Serenity Engage is a secure, collaborative group messaging platform that connects everyone providing care to older adults through a mobile and web collaboration platform. The HIPAA-compliant platform fosters enhanced communication and collaboration between everyone involved in a senior's care - including families and care teams. Senior care facilities, families and providers use Serenity Engage to strengthen relationships between care teams and families, and increase provider productivity, improve patient quality and offer families greater peace of mind regarding their loved ones. Engage with Serenity at serenityengage.com .

