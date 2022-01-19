Nokian Tyres plc: Nokian Tyres Introduces Outpost Family of All-Terrain Tires for Pickups and SUVs

DAYTON, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Tires typically come with a warranty, a list of specifications and a few maintenance recommendations. But today, Nokian Tyres released a new family of tires that come with a pledge.

The NOKIAN TYRES Outpost Family of all-terrain tires for SUVs, CUVs and pickups is forged to be rugged enough for any weather, surface or situation. The pledge: that drivers can use the tires to Extend Their Boundaries.

The NOKIAN TYRES Outpost AT is an all-terrain tire with an aggressive tread pattern and Aramid Shield - puncture-resistant Aramid fibers embedded beneath the tread and sidewalls. It is built to make work productive and leisure limitless for drivers of large SUVs and light trucks.

The NOKIAN TYRES Outpost APT is an all-purpose-terrain tire versatile enough to let drivers of SUVs, crossovers and small light trucks thrive in all conditions, from getaways to the daily grind, thanks to Aramid sidewalls and an adaptable tread compound.

Nokian Tyres invites drivers to take the Outpost Pledge:

I will:

Extend the boundaries of where I can go

Extend my terrain by removing limits

Extend my toughness by finding inner strength

Extend my travel by forging new paths

Nokian Tyres forged the Outpost AT and APT to withstand the toughest driving conditions and offers them with a Pothole Protection program. If a tire suffers damage beyond repair due to a road hazard, Nokian Tyres will replace it at no cost.* Both tires get their durability from Aramid Technology - puncture-resistant Aramid fibers, the same material used in bulletproof vests, embedded in the tires' sidewalls and beneath the tread of the Outpost AT.

The Outpost AT and APT carry the three-peak mountain snowflake that certifies they are suitable for driving in wintry conditions. As the inventor of the winter tire, Nokian Tyres tested both tires in snow and slush at its test facility north of the Arctic Circle.

Both products are currently available for sale at retailers throughout North America.

"The Outpost AT and APT are groundbreaking products that will deliver the next generation of rugged driving, both on and off the road," said Nokian Tyres Director of Products Steve Bourassa. "We have designed and tested them in extreme conditions across North America and the world, and we are confident they will help drivers extend their terrain, toughness and travel."

Nokian Tyres will use the Outpost Family to strengthen its blossoming presence in North America, where it gained market share in 2021 and aims to double sales in the coming years through new products, deepened customer partnerships and domestic production at its award-winning factory in Dayton, Tennessee.

Between March 1 and April 30, buyers of the Outpost AT and APT are encouraged to share their adventures on social media using OutpostPledge and tagging Nokian Tyres on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, for a chance to win prizes.

Select customers and drivers will get a chance to put that pledge to the test in an "Expand Your Boundaries" contest the company will launch in March. Consumers who register at NokianTires.com/win will receive a chance to win prizes, including an adventure provided by Nokian Tyres, and tire dealers will have opportunities to win by selling Outpost products.^

Extend Your Terrain

The rugged Outpost AT and APT provide on- and off-road drivers with versatile, durable driving in all conditions. The aggressive tread of the Outpost AT is forged to help SUVs and pickups navigate off-road challenges in any weather, thanks to a special 3D tread pattern that helps the tire thrive in challenging conditions. Summit Sidewalls - peaks at the top of the tire's sidewalls - offer extra grip when the tire sinks into soft surfaces. The Outpost APT is crafted to be versatile. Large grooves inside the tread pattern help prevent hydroplaning, while the tire's rugged construction provides durability for rough roads.

Extend Your Toughness

Nokian Tyres stocked the Outpost AT and APT with technology to protect drivers in the most rugged environments. The Outpost AT is reinforced with Aramid Shield - puncture-resistant Aramid fibers embedded beneath the tread to provide extreme resistance to rugged surfaces and road hazards. Aramid fibers reinforce the sidewalls of the Outpost APT, and both tires feature gravel guards that safeguard the tires from rocky terrain. The Outpost APT's dual sidewall design - different patterns on each sidewall - lets drivers outfit their vehicles with their own personal look to make a statement of intent for the journeys ahead.

Extend Your Travel

The Outpost AT and APT offer high mileage thanks to tailored tread patterns whose landscapes are forged with protective features. That means a canyon-deep tread pattern for the Outpost AT and, for the Outpost APT, an innovative silica compound that provides advanced performance without sacrificing fuel efficiency.

As always, Nokian Tyres helps drivers know exactly how much tread life remains. Its patented Driving Safety Indicator, available in the latest generation of every Nokian Tyres product, clearly displays the percentage of available tread so drivers know when it's time to purchase their next set.

Drivers can find the Nokian Tyres Outpost AT and APT at tire retailers throughout North America.

*Terms and conditions apply

^Contest rules will be available when Nokian Tyres launches the sweepstakes later this year

