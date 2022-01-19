ICICB, Limited, a shareholder of Atari Chain, Limited, announced today that Atari (ATRI) a decentralized token designed for the interactive entertainment industry was listed today on Bittrex Global, the leading digital asset exchange in safety and security.

The Atari token was created as a symbol of reference for the interactive entertainment industry at-large, including video and mobile gaming, interactive content and other forms of multimedia. Its functional design and utility allow developers and publishers alike to reap substantial benefits, including product awareness, smart contract integration, and in-game asset protection.

"We are elated to take this next step in the growth of the Atari token," said Nikola Radoshevic, Chief Innovation Officer of ICICB Group.

About ICICB Group

ICICB Group is a global investment holding company currently based in the United Arab Emirates and Gibraltar (main office). The group develops and manages diversified companies.

The ICICB Group operates worldwide with more than 114 corporate offices in 26 countries. In the last two years, the company recorded a consistent growth rate of 40%.

ICICB Group has assets of $18 billion USD.

"Atari has a long-standing history of innovation. We are excited to support and promote the Atari token, which is helping revolutionize the traditional entertainment industry and push it towards Web 3.0," says Stephen Stonberg, Chief Executive Officer of Bittrex Global. "As an exchange that prioritizes customer and partner needs first, it gives us great joy to provide Atari token enthusiasts with safe, secure, and easy methods of transacting."

About Bittrex Global

Bittrex Global, the most secure digital asset exchange in the world, serves both retail and institutional clients globally. Committed to helping users build wealth, Bittrex Global facilitates the purchase and trade of over 250 tokens. The company provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike through its use of cutting-edge technology, advanced security protocols, and a sophisticated elastic multi-stage wallet strategy. Bittrex Global is a key player in driving widespread adoption of secure and decentralized methods to building wealth while remaining compliant and adhering to the wide array of global regulatory measures across.

