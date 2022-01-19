Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Directorate Changes

19 January 2022

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Directorate Changes

1. The Board of Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Barbara Donoghue Vavalidis as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 February 2022.

Ms Donoghue Vavalidis is a non-executive director of Byredo AB, a Stockholm based luxury fragrance company, having been its chairman for the six years to 2020.

Until 2020 she was also a partner in London based Manzanita Capital, a private equity partnership specialising in the beauty and personal care industry. Other past appointments include chair of Susanne Kaufmann Ltd, an Austrian based beauty company, director and audit committee chair of Eniro AB, a Stockholm listed media company, member of the Competition Commission and Competition and Markets Authority and member of the board of the Independent Television Commission. She had a previous career in finance in Toronto, New York and London advising companies on raising debt and equity financing and on executing mergers and acquisitions, during which she worked at Bank of Nova Scotia, Bankers Trust and NatWest Markets.

Ms Donoghue Vavalidis holds 216,693 of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(1) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

2. The Board of Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC announces that Emma Howard Boyd, who has been a non-executive director of the Company since its launch, will stand down from the Board at the conclusion of this year's annual general meeting, which is currently scheduled to be held on 22 June 2022.

3. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC announces that Emma Howard Boyd, a non-executive director of the Company, has today joined the Board of Liontrust Asset Management PLC.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8733