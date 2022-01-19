CannaPharmaRx Hires Key Personnel to Accelerate Output and Speed to Market for Cannabis Product

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD), a future leader in ultramodern, highly efficient cannabis production facilities in Canada, announced today the hiring of three key personnel to accelerate their business model.

Jeremy Metro was hired as the head grower for CannaPharmaRx to immediately begin growing for the company. Mr. Metro has extensive knowledge of all aspects of cannabis cultivation and production. His background includes construction and operation of MMAR/ACMPR medical cannabis production sites, consulting on plant health, integrated pest management, and genetics. Jeremy studied horticulture at Mohawk College in Ontario and IPM at Lakeland College in Alberta. Jeremy has several years of experience as a commercial Master Grower for EUGMP certified production and holds records for yield and potency on his EU exported cultivars.

Jason Buxton is the new quality manager for the CannapharmaRx Cremona AB facility. Jason is a graduate of the Chemical Engineering Technology program at Loyalist College. Before joining, Mr. Buxton was working in quality departments in the cannabis industry for Aurora Enterprises and Sundial Growers. Mr. Buxton oversaw most aspects of the quality systems to ensure product quality, safety and compliance. During his time within Aurora his responsibilities were product specifications, investigations of out of specification results, raw material and final product inspections along with developing procedures to ensure product quality. While at Sundial, Jason was leading a team in charge of the quality system. Some of the responsibilities during his time at Sundial were investigating deviations, overseeing all change controls, reviewing all complaints, developing a CAPA program and implementing an eQMS system. Prior to joining the cannabis industry, Jason fifteen years of experience in the environmental laboratories industry working for Caduceon Enterprises and Bureau Veritas (formerly Maxxam Analytics). Starting out in this industry, Jason focused on the analytical chemistry and learned many different inorganic and organic testing procedures. The last eight years in this industry was in management. This is where he learned the importance of a good quality system is integral to company providing a product or a service to internal and external customers. Jason also worked in at CDC Bottling and Unilever (Formerly Lipton). During his tenor at these companies Jason learned many aspects of quality testing of food products and bottled water. Primarily responsible for the in house testing to ensure products would meet product specifications.

CannapharmRx has hired Rob Osterdal as head of security at the Cremona Facility. Rob is a Journeyman Red Seal Millwright with over 25 years of experience in various industries. Mr. Osterdal has spent six years as the General Manager for Aurora Cannabis helping improve quality, potency and yield of product. He also exported mostly to the EU under the GMP license.

"These individuals will help establish us as a household name in the Cannabis industry. Their wealth of experience and knowledge, especially at powerhouses in our industry, will allows us to bring product to market faster than originally anticipated. We hope to have the facility functionally fairly quickly and significant distribution agreements in place during the current quarter," said Nick Colvin, CEO of CannapharmaRx.

About CannapharmaRx, Inc.

CannapharmaRx is focused on the acquisition and development of state-of-the-art cannabis grow facilities in Canada. CPMD is in discussion with other companies regarding potential acquisitions. CannapharmaRx's business strategy is to become a leader in high quality and low-cost production of cannabis through the development, acquisition, and enhancement of existing facilities. CannapharmaRx is committed to operating high-quality facilities utilizing the latest technology in combined heat and power generation to ensure being a low-cost producer of cannabis.

