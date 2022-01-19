Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.1.2022: Nur heute!? TEMPORÄR ganz große Kurschance?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSQ5 ISIN: CA52177M2085 Ticker-Symbol: 4WI0 
Frankfurt
19.01.22
08:00 Uhr
2,380 Euro
-0,020
-0,83 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP
EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP INC2,380-0,83 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.