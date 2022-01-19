Pursuing its goal of Disrupting Tobacco, Hempacco launches Cheech and Chong's Hemp Company in a 50/50 joint venture with the celebrities

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2022) - Hempacco Co, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII), entered into a joint venture agreement with an entity controlled by Cheech & Chong. The new joint venture entity between the celebrities' entity and Hempacco, owned 50% by each party, is developing different lines of products to include Hemp CBD Cigarettes and Hemp Blunts smoking papers, all under the Cheech & Chong brand. "Throughout my career, I've always been against cigarette smoking, and now I'm proud to release the next best thing to smoking cannabis, and that's hemp!" exclaimed Tommy Chong.

Details of the Joint Venture:

Hempacco plans to start producing Hemp CBD Cigarettes and Hemp Blunt Rolling Paper using the Cheech & Chong Brand for the Joint Venture entity. The new joint venture entity is 50% owned by Hempacco Co, Inc.

Hempacco plans to premiere the Cheech & Chong wrapped vending machines at the Las Vegas TPE Show.

Hempacco plans to take purchase orders at the Las Vegas TPE show this month. Cheech & Chong have a social media audience of 12 million and growing. The Cheech & Chong comedy duo has been making films since 1978, including Up In Smoke, Nice Dreams, and Still Smokin.

"We are excited to launch a joint venture with Cheech & Chong. We are working with their entity's CEO, Jonathan Black, to develop three unique products, three blends in smokables, and our hemp blunt wraps," said Sandro Piancone, Founder and CEO of Hempacco. "We are launching the brand this month at the TPE show in Las Vegas, where we plan to showcase our cutting-edge Cheech & Chong vending machines alongside some of the exciting new products that we're making for them," added Sandro Piancone.





The new smokables company plans to sell its products online and in retail stores, including convenience stores and smoke shops, powered by the promotional and branding power of Cheech & Chong, both on social media and through advertising. "Smoking hemp is a relaxing substitute, and a good way to kick nicotine!" said Cheech.

"Attracting partners like Hempacco with great products like their hemp cigarettes is one of the many great outcomes of working with an iconic brand like Cheech and Chong. We are excited about what this partnership means to future products we plan to bring to market together," explained Jonathan Black, CEO of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company.

"Sandro and I always dreamt of working with Cheech & Chong," said Jorge Olson, Co-Founder and CMO of Hempacco and GGII. "We thought from the very beginnings of Hempacco that a Cheech & Chong Hemp Smokable would be an incredible product, marketed to a baked-in customer base," concluded Jorge Olson.

About Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis believes that quality operations, products, and excellent customer service are the pillars of success. The company will marry operational philosophies with the well-established Intellectual Property of Cheech and Chong to create a new type of cannabis experience. By combining the well-recognized brand, the extensive portfolio and the expertise of Eighth Icon's Executive Team, the canna-business industry finally has a company with the formula for success with worldwide brand recognition.

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis is perfectly poised to capitalize on the rapidly growing cannabis market through distribution, delivery, wholesale and retail capabilities. The cannabis industry finally has the right vehicle to deliver the Cheech and Chong experience.

About Hempacco, Co. Inc.

Hempacco Co, Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco Co., Inc. operational segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper

