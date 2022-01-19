Menashe Properties' Dallas Acquisition is Followed by Massive Leasing Momentum

The family-owned commercial real estate firm brings its signature hands-on management touch to the Lone Star State with the help of Forge Commercial

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Portland, Oregon-based Menashe Properties, one of the most well-respected investment and management firms in the northwest, has expanded its stronghold and reputation for success in the commercial real estate industry to include Dallas, Texas. As many companies are setting their sights on the south, the summer 2021 addition of Heritage One & Two, located at the northwest corner of LBJ and the Tollway in North Dallas, marks Menashe's first move outside of their traditional west coast corridor. The two-building complex offers a total of approximately 370,000 square feet of rentable space.

"We pride ourselves on being extremely hands-on owners who make swift decisions and make the leasing process as streamlined as possible for everyone involved in a transaction. We genuinely believe that Heritage One & Two is one of the best values in the area for current and future tenants in terms of a desirable location, flexible and customizable tenant spaces and terms, excellent property amenities and detail-driven management service," says Jordan Menashe, CEO of Menashe Properties. "We are extremely grateful for our professional partnership with Forge Commercial as well as the many brokers and tenants that we have worked with on new space, expansions, and renewals during our introduction to the bustling Dallas market. There is no question in my mind that Dallas is open for business and we are ready to work with the quality companies who are at the epicenter of it all," he says.

After the June 2021 acquisition, Heritage One & Two have seen tremendous increases in tenancy with more than 60,000 square feet leased in just six months. Russell Podraza with Forge Commercial, who along with Chuck Sellers handles the leasing of Heritage One & Two on the behalf of Menashe, notes that the leasing trend at the properties has not been simply one or two large companies, but multiple deals across multiple industries.

"Heritage One's superior location with easy access to the Dallas metroplex and price point were the main drivers for our decision making. The building's ownership worked swiftly to come to terms and understood our hot buttons while working with us to make a mutually beneficial lease. My team and I enjoy the fitness center, training rooms, and the deli. I would recommend the building to any other company looking for a great location, quality of ownership and Property Management, and value on the Lower Tollway," says Chad Larkowski, tenant and Branch Manager for Mutual of Omaha Mortgage.

The two-building complex features newly updated and expanded amenities, including a café with an outdoor patio, a new conference center that seats 40+, and a new, state-of-the-art fitness center. Menashe Properties' commitment to provide excellent service and hands-on approach includes an exclusive Concierge Service for their clients. "We always hope to excel in experience for our clients and we have an expectation of the highest quality," says Menashe.

"Besides the above-and-beyond services that Menashe Properties is bringing to Heritage One & Two, the prominent location is considered as much of an amenity as anything," says Podraza. "Situated adjacent to the Hilton, Sheraton, and Westin Hotels, and within walking distance of the Galleria Mall, these two Class A buildings are in the center of it all. Coupled with a ten-minute drive to Downtown Dallas, 22-minute drive to Dallas/Ft. Worth Airport and a 10-minute walk to the DART Rail Station, interurban accessibility is not a question. The prominent accessible location, first-class amenity package, and competitive rental rates, create a very attractive option for tenants coming from all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex." he says.

"Our future in Dallas is just beginning. We are always on the lookout for new opportunities to expand our portfolio in the Dallas and Fort Worth commercial real estate sector and when we are approached with an acquisition opportunity we move swiftly and with purpose," concludes Menashe.

About Menashe Properties

Menashe Properties Inc. was founded more than forty years ago as a privately held family office committed to excellence in commercial real estate investment and management. The company's primary focus has been in the Pacific Northwest although the company has grown substantially over the past few years with acquisitions of quality office properties in Colorado, Washington and now Texas. Menashe Properties, Inc. prides itself on its attention to detail in professionally managing and improving its properties, sustaining close tenant relationships, and providing exceptional customer service. The company is well-positioned for continued growth in the office, industrial and retail sectors and is poised to enter new cities and expand its footprint in current markets. For more information on Menashe Properties Inc., visit www.menasheproperties.com

Media Contact:

Russell Podraza

Vice President, Forge Commercial

rpodraza@forgecommercial.com

D 972-435-0516

C 214-205-2530

SOURCE: Menashe Properties Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/684650/Menashe-Properties-Dallas-Acquisition-is-Followed-by-Massive-Leasing-Momentum