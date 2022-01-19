The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Xali Gold, Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Argentina Lithium, and Algernon Pharmaceuticals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Xali Gold, Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Argentina Lithium, and Algernon Pharmaceuticals discussing their latest press releases.

Xali Gold (TSXV:XGC) applies for drilling permits at El Oro, Mexico

Xali Gold (XGC) has started a new drilling permit application process for the El Oro gold-silver Project in Mexico. New drill targets have been identified using a three-dimensional Leapfrog model and are designed to test potential extensions to high-grade gold and silver zones intersected by previous drilling. Joanne Freeze, President and CEO of Xali Gold sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the news.

Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG) acquires 10,150 hectares in Gander North

Falcon Gold (FG) has staked 406 claims totalling 10,150 hectares in Newfoundland's Gander North area. The company will begin high-resolution magnetic surveys upon approval of exploration permits. The claims are located 25 km east of New Found Gold's Queensway Project and are contiguous to Sassy Resources' Gander North Project, which recently sampled 1,432 ppb gold. CEO Karim Rayani joined Dave Jackson to discuss the new claims.

Psyched Wellness (CSE:PSYC) announces partnership with Vantage Hemp Co

Psyched Wellness (PSYC) has announced a manufacturing partnership with Vantage Hemp Co. The agreement includes extraction, commercial production and bottling of the products. Psyched Wellness will present a product derived from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom that is safe for human consumption using its proprietary extract, AME-1. David Shisel, COO of Psyched Wellness sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the partnership.

Argentina Lithium (TSXV:LIT) options additional properties on Pocitos Salar

Argentina Lithium & Energy (LIT) is expanding its holdings at the Pocitos Salar, at the heart of Argentina's world-renowned Lithium Triangle. The company's holdings in this salar now total over 26,000 hectares. Argentina Lithium President & CEO Nikolaos Cacos sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals (CSE:AGN) files for approval for Phase 1 DMT Human Stroke Study

Algernon (AGN) has filed a Clinical Trials of Investigational Medicinal Products and Ethics Approval application with the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The primary focus of the Phase 1 DMT study is to investigate prolonged intravenous infusion of DMT helping Algernon plan its Phase 2 study more effectively. Christopher J. Moreau CEO of Algernon Pharmaceuticals sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

