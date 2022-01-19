PlatformsandLadders.com Now Provide OSHA Compliant Rolling Ladders and Other Products That May Help Combat and Reduce Workplace Accidents

The PlatformsandLadders.com 2022 Product Lineup Includes a Wide Variety of OSHA Compliant Options

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / The founders of PlatformsandLadders.com, a website owned by Diverse Supply, Inc. that specializes in high-quality customizable ladders and platforms, are pleased to announce that their website now hosts a long list of OSHA Compliant products such as rolling ladders, warehouse ladders, platform ladders and more.

For a product to be OSHA compliant, it must adhere to the specific requirements as set by OSHA. This covers many points that all help provide the best possible safety in a workplace environment.

Such issues ranging from, the width of treads on a ladder or the height and positioning of handrails on platforms, right down to the type of bolts, nails or other fasteners used in their construction.

As strong advocates for improving the safety of the American workforce, the team at PlatformsandLadders.com are dedicated to providing only the best quality products to their customers.

"Our selection of OSHA Compliant products is constantly growing and with the help of our friendly and well-trained staff you're sure to find a safe and reliable solution to your needs" noted a company spokesperson.

Learn more about some of the many OSHA regulations with this handy OSHA Stair and Platform Regulations sheet.

About Diverse Supply, Inc. and PlatformsandLadders.com

Established in 2014 by a group of industry professionals, Diverse Supply, Inc. and their website PlatformsandLadders.com are trusted sellers of industrial ladders, platforms, cafeteria furniture, and related equipment. PlatformsandLadders.com aims to make life a little easier for purchasing agents across the United States and the rest of the world. Their highly qualified staff have established great reputations and business relationships with the top vendors and manufacturers in the industry.

For product lists and information, please visit https://www.PlatformsandLadders.com/.

Media Contact

Linda Heape

sales@diversesupply.net

(888) 802-3651

SOURCE: PlatformsandLadders.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/684684/PlatformsandLadderscom-Now-Provide-OSHA-Compliant-Rolling-Ladders-and-Other-Products-That-May-Help-Combat-and-Reduce-Workplace-Accidents