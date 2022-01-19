- (PLX AI) - United Airlines Q4 revenue USD 8,200 million vs. estimate USD 7,990 million.
- • Q4 net income USD -600 million vs. estimate USD -624 million
- • United Airlines Now expects full year 2022 capacity lower than 2019
- • United Airlines previously planned capacity increases are delayed to later in 2022 due to Omicron
- • United Airlines Expects first quarter 2022 total operating revenue to be down 20% to 25% versus first quarter 2019
