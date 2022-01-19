New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2022) - ShibRWD is excited to announce the primary listing on BitMart Exchange. The following trading pair will be available: SRWD/USDT. Trading will commence on January 26th, 2022, at 6:00 AM Eastern Standard Time.





BitMart Press Release: https://support.bmx.fund/hc/en-us/articles/4415833328923-ShibRWD-SRWD-Primary-Listing-on-BitMart

ShibRWD x BitMart Crypto Exchange are revolutionizing the Crypto Central Exchange (CEX) space by launching the first DeFi token providing 6% Transactional Dividends (Reflections) to SRWD Holders in Shiba Inu Token (SHIB). This is an exciting journey for both parties involved. This listing will trailblaze the path for mass adoption of DeFi Tokens and their Tokenomics into the Central Exchange space. No longer are investors deterred by the expensive Ethereum network fees. Investors will have the ability to trade their DeFi tokens just like any other Crypto Asset on any CEX at any time.

Current Investors of SRWD have the option to transfer their holdings in the ShibRWD Project to Bitmart effective January 25th, 2022 6:00 AM EST.

ShibRWD Project Founders and BitMart Crypto Exchange look forward to the bright future ahead.

ShibRWD Founding Members:

The team behind the success of ShibRWD is not anonymous. The team members are fully doxed and KYC Verification. They have the requisite experience and track record to develop, launch and promote successful crypto-related projects.

Co-Founded by Mr. Calvin Sanchez (KYC VERIFIED), a fintech expert, the team members have come together to build an ecosystem where every community member is uplifted and valued.

The other Co-Founder is Mr. Amir Shoolestani (KYC VERIFIED), who previously founded a successful social media influencer marketing company. Amir has a master's in engineering specializing in Project Management.

Current Purchasing Options for ShibRWD ($SRWD) Token:

Uniswap:

Token Contract Address: 0xa518c9f3724cced4715e6813858dc2ce9b21ed78

Flooz.trade:

https://www.flooz.trade/wallet/0xa518c9f3724cced4715e6813858dc2ce9b21ed78

