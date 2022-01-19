Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2022) - EXLA RESOURCES, INC. (OTC Pink: EXLA) (the "Company") has engaged the services of Bull in Advantage as its Investor Relations Firm.

About Bull in Advantage, LLC (BIA):

Established in 2006, BIA has been providing cutting-edge investor relations, public relations, and digital marketing services to select public companies. We've worked with companies in a wide array of sectors and pride ourselves on our ability to customize our services to fit the specific needs of our clients. Our methods are based on many years of technique refinement and industry experience, using a multitude of both common and unique solutions.

In addition to a wide array of in-house services, we've spent more than a decade building outside relationships with brokers, financiers, and value-added service providers to ensure that every tool our clients could ever need are readily accessible. Another facet of our business is a network of thousands loyal subscribers to our truly unique daily trading newsletter that is simply unmatched in terms of both the quality and variety of coverage. From stocks and ETF's to options, from microcaps to mega-caps, nothing is off-limits. BIA maintains a searchable archive of every publication we've ever made in order to achieve 100% transparency and accountability. You can access our newsletter on our blog at http://bluehorseshoestocks.com/.

Investor Relations:

Peter Nicosia

Bull in Advantage, LLC

Phone: 585-703-6565

Email: Info@BlueHorseshoeStocks.com

DISCLAIMER: Bull in Advantage, LLC, does not provide securities brokerage or investment advising services. Bull in Advantage, LLC, is not registered as a securities broker/dealer with either the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or with any state or provincial securities regulatory authority.

Bull in Advantage, LLC, is not a licensed broker, broker/dealer, market maker, investment banker, investment adviser, analyst, or underwriter. Bull in Advantage, LLC, may not directly sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. Sales of securities are through the issuer or a registered broker-dealer. The content of this email is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. The information contained herein should not be considered as an offer to buy or sell securities. Such offers are provided directly by the issuer or a registered broker/dealer.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

Contact:

Ryan Long, Communications Manager

EXLA Resources, Inc.

info@EXLAresources.com

www.EXLAresources.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/exla_resources

