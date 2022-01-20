Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2022) - GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV: WLTR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jay Campbell, Mr. Scott McGregor, and Mr. Marshall Mewha to, as well as the resignations of Mr. Brian Kreisman, Mr. Rory Olson, Mr. Brahm Gelfand and Mr. Peter Mazoff from, the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Messrs. Kreisman, Olson, Gelfand and Mazoff for their services as directors and wishes them all the best in future endeavors.

The Board of Directors of the Company is now comprised of Messrs. Campbell, McGregor and Mewha and Mr. Robert McCue.

Change of Officers

The Company further announces that Mr. Gelfand has resigned as Chairman and Interim Corporate Secretary of the Company, and that Mr. Mazoff has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. McGregor has been appointed as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Mr. Mewha has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Board of Directors thanks Messrs. Gelfand and Mazoff for their efforts on behalf of the Company.

Acquisition of Common Shares by Directors

On January 19, 2022 Messrs. Campbell, McGregor, Mewha and McCue entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with UK GOLO Holdco Limited (the "Vendor") pursuant to which the Vendor has agreed to sell an aggregate of 101,307,188 Common Shares in the capital of the Company at a price of CAD$0.0007006 per Common Share. In accordance with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement, and pursuant to Section 2.5 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, Mr. McCue will acquire 32,186,528 Common Shares and Messrs. Campbell, McGregor and Mewha will acquire 23,040,220 Common Shares each from the Vendor.

For Further Information:

Scott McGregor

Chief Executive Officer

403-669-6065

scott@mcgregorcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) is responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

