Firm welcomes experienced dispute resolution lawyer from senior roles in the litigation funding industry

Jeremy Marshall has joined the partnership of Hagens Berman UK, the London firm of globally renowned US class-action law firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP as the group's head of dispute resolution, bringing deep knowledge of litigation funding and large-scale EMEA region matters.

The move to Hagens Berman UK bolsters the firm's global presence and bench of heavy-hitting litigators as it builds on the decades-long reputation of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP as a tenacious and dedicated law firm representing the collective rights of individuals against large entities that have committed fraud, negligence and other forms of wrongdoing.

The Future of Large-Scale Litigation

Prior to joining Hagens Berman UK, Jeremy served as chief investment officer of Innsworth Advisors and as senior investment manager at Omni Bridgeway where he was instrumental in funding large-scale litigation matters throughout the EMEA region.

Jeremy has also played a key role in the development of dispute finance in the UK and Europe. He has considerable experience building and managing large institutional group actions, including securing the funding of significant shareholder cases such as Danske Bank (Denmark), Tesco PLC (UK), Volkswagen AG (Germany) and Wirecard (Germany).

"Jeremy's impressive record of funding and involvement in large-scale litigation is a strategic fit in alignment with our firm's future," said Steve Berman, Hagens Berman's managing partner. "Hagens Berman continues to blaze the trail of legal representation on behalf of those most vulnerable to corporate fraud, and we know Jeremy will help us continue to broaden our scope and practise to that end."

Jeremy said, "I am pleased to be joining a firm that has collective redress in its DNA and is a genuine leader in the field. I look forward to assisting in the development of its European practise and differentiating Hagens Berman from the crowd."

"As the firm continues to grow in the UK and EMEA region, our clients will benefit tremendously from Jeremy's legal acumen and understanding of global markets," said Hagens Berman UK co-managing director and partner, Michael Gallagher. "We are delighted and quite fortunate for Jeremy to join our team."

Mr. Marshall's extensive legal career also includes nearly two decades in private legal prastice in London, including approximately 10 years with an international law firm, and many years with a large national commercial law firm where he was head of its London-based litigation office. There, Jeremy's legal practise focused on professional negligence claims, banking litigation, shareholder disputes and international fraud and insolvency litigation.

Jeremy was admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England Wales in 1995. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in law and a master's degree in law, both from the University of Cambridge. He has been awarded Higher Rights of Audience and is recognised in the Lawdragon Global 100 Leaders in Legal Finance 2021 Guide.

Jeremy will be based out of Hagens Berman UK's London office, expanding its growing litigation team, as the firm's emissions-cheating case against Mercedes intensifies. The firm is currently leading the effort for those in the UK and Wales who were harmed by the automaker's emissions-cheating scandal affecting its diesel vehicles sold and leased both to individuals and businesses.

Hagens Berman UK is headquartered in London and focuses its practise on competition and group litigation, as well as investor fraud. The firm expands the global reach of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP with offices in Seattle, Berkeley, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix and San Diego.

