20.01.2022 | 06:04
Wonju Medical Industry Techno Valley Supports Overseas Market Entry of Medical Devices Through Participation of Dubai Arab Health 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonju Medical Industry Techno Valley (President Kim Kwang-soo/hereafter WMIT), the largest exhibition in the Middle East, will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center for a total of 4 days from January 24 to 27 next year, "Arab Health 2022" to form the Gangwon Pavilion and participate with 11 medical device companies in the province.

Arab Health 2022 KOREA Pavilion Participating Manufacturers

In Hall 7 (H7.A38~B58) KOREA Pavilion, the following 11 manufacturers will participate in overseas marketing activities:
M.I One Co.,Ltd(Wireless Endoscope System), MEZOO Co.,Ltd(Mobile Cardiac Telemetry), Listem Corporation(Chest X-Ray), Hyundae Meditech Co.,Ltd(polydioxanone suture), HUREV Co.,Ltd(HeartRode Electrode), Daeyang Medical Co.,Ltd(Hyperthermia Therapy), BR PHARM Co.,Ltd(Polynucleotide Gel), Winback Go East(Hyperthermia Therapy), Mediana Co.,Ltd(AED), PHC Co.,Ltd(COVID-19 Viral Antigen Test Kit), MEDICOSON Co.,Ltd(HYPERTHERMIA Stimulator)

WMIT is dedicated to helping participating manufacturers develop overseas markets and achieve high exhibition performance. The organization supports a series of services related to exhibition marketing, from booth construction to buyer discovery and consultation, interpretation, and publicity. Pre-marketing such as product information of participating companies in the pavilion and sending of invitation DMs to buyers will also be supported.

President Kim Kwang-soo of Wonju Medical Industry Techno Valley said, "We plan to carry out various export marketing support projects to overcome the COVID-19 situation and develop overseas markets for the medical device industry, a strategic industry in Gangwon Province."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727472/Arab_Health_2022_KOREA_Pavilion_Participating_Manufactureres.jpg

