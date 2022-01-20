Mobilus Labs secures $2.7m in funding to scale up the development and international deployment of its Industry 4.0 voice communication platform.

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilus Labs announced today a $2.7m funding round with Chevron Technology Ventures, Vinci BV, Ascension Ventures, Schox VC, Entrepreneur First, and members of the UK Stanford Angels. The UK based company will use the funds to expand its deployment of the Mobilus Voice Communications Platform internationally, with a focus on the United States and Europe in the energy, construction, chemicals, and manufacturing sectors.

Mobilus Labs' flagship product is a patented two-way bone conduction headset which integrates into safety helmets and potentially replaces and/or augments handheld radios. The hands-free, ear-free technology is designed to enable clear and safe voice communications in extremely noisy and dangerous environments. Accompanying the mobiWAN is the company's voice communications software platform, mobiTALK, providing a complete solution for online/offline software defined radio comms. In 2019, the first generation of the mobiWAN was launched and, in collaboration with Trimble, became the exclusive audio solution for the Trimble XR10 with Microsoft HoloLens 2 mixed reality device.

Since closing its previous investment round in 2020, led by Vinci BV, the company has focused on the development and manufacture of the second generation of its mobiWAN bone conduction headset and the mobiTALK software platform. During this time, the company also began trials of its technology at a Chevron facility, marking Mobilus' entry into the oil and gas sector. The mobiWAN was also recently recognised by TIME Magazine as one of the 100 best inventions of 2021.

"Clear voice communication is particularly valuable in hazardous areas. Our trial of the Mobilus device helped us assess its potential to enhance worker safety, particularly in high-noise industrial environments," said Barbara Burger, Vice President, Innovation and President of Technology Ventures at Chevron. "We are excited for this latest investment from our Core Energy Fund, which focuses on technologies that have the potential to improve performance in our traditional oil and gas businesses."

"Mobilus has a unique and versatile technology which enables front line industry workers to have a 21st century communication experience. Not only is the technology based on bone conduction tremendously effective, but it also enables voice-to-text and voice assistant features even when there is significant background noise. As such, Mobilus has the potential to digitize communication in a myriad of industries. We are very excited to work with this remarkable product and visionary team. We are confident that with Chevron joining in this journey, Mobilus is stronger and poised for more growth than ever" said Selale Zaim Gorton, the Head of Investment Committee at Vinci.

About Mobilus Labs

Mobilus Labs' mission is to reinvent voice communications making it safer, clearer, and more reliable in the toughest environments across Construction, Manufacturing, and the Energy Sectors. To learn more, go to http://www.mobiluslabs.com.

About Vinci BV

Vinci invests in early-stage technology companies primarily in Turkey, Germany and United Kingdom with a focus on mobility, supply chain, energy storage/management and industry 4.0 sectors. With Inci Holding (www.inciholding.com.tr) as its strategic investor, Vinci aims to add value to the ventures in its portfolio as a true strategic partner with its corporate resources and industrial experience.

About Chevron Technology Ventures

Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) pursues externally developed technologies and new business solutions that have the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy.

