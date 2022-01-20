- (PLX AI) - Belimo FY revenue CHF 765.3 million vs. estimate CHF 745 million.
- • Belimo increased net sales in local currencies by 16.6 percent
- • In Swiss francs, net sales grew by 15.7 percent
- • The positive market trends accentuated demand most prominently in Europe and the Americas
- • The two long-term growth drivers - improved energy efficiency of the global building stock and enhanced indoor air quality requirements - were fueled by pent-up demand
