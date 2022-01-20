- (PLX AI) - Avanza Q4 net income SEK 483 million vs. estimate SEK 448 million.
- • Q4 operating margin 69%
|Avanza Bank Higher Costs Overshadowing Profit Beat, Analysts Say
|(PLX AI) - Avanza fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations, but costs continuing to increase may take the spotlight, analysts said. • Avanza Q4 beat on both revenue and profits, but operating expenses...
|07:52
|Avanza Bank Q4 Adjusted EPS SEK 3.11 vs. Estimate SEK 2.97
