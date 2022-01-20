Das Instrument 8NN NO0010597883 NORDIC NANOVECTOR wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.01.2022. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator jedoch nicht angezeigt.

The instrument 8NN NO0010597883 NORDIC NANOVECTOR is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2022. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed.

NORDIC NANOVECTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de