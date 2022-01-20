The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 20.01.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 20.01.2022Aktien1 IT0005380602 Iervolino Entertainment S.p.A.2 US25460P1049 Direct Communication Solutions Inc.3 CNE1000055Y4 JL Mag Rare-Earth Co. Ltd.4 AU0000153256 Askari Metals Ltd.5 AU0000187569 Falcon Metals Ltd.6 IM00B8C0HK22 African Pioneer PLC7 US47109U1043 Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc.8 SE0014609194 Amnode AB9 LU2380748603 468 SPAC II SEAnleihen1 DE000BHY0GN0 Berlin Hyp AG2 XS2434818139 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development3 DE000NWB0AQ0 NRW.BANK4 FR0014007VJ6 BPCE S.A.5 FR0014007VF4 BPCE S.A.6 XS2400630005 EIG Pearl Holdings S.à r.l.7 XS2400630187 EIG Pearl Holdings S.à r.l.8 FR0014007VP3 Gecina S.A.9 XS2010027022 Sherwood Financing PLC10 XS2010027535 Sherwood Financing PLC11 USU85656AH69 Starwood Property Trust, Inc.12 USU91458AB22 United Wholesale Mortgage LLC13 BE0000354630 Belgien, Königreich14 XS2435663393 Municipality Finance PLC15 XS2435787283 Quebec, Provinz16 XS2436153139 Aktia Bank PLC17 USY3815NBF79 Hyundai Capital Services Inc.18 XS2413632360 IHS Holding Ltd.19 XS2413632527 IHS Holding Ltd.20 US78016EYM38 Royal Bank of Canada21 USH42097CS44 UBS Group AG22 XS2411447043 Íslandsbanki hf.23 DE000HLB5QB8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale24 DE000HLB5QA0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale25 DE000HLB5P85 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale26 DE000HLB5P10 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale27 US91282CDX65 United States of America