Air Liquide (Paris:AI) will invest around 350 Crores Rupees (40 million euros) in a new Air Separation Unit (ASU) dedicated to Industrial Merchant activities in Kosi, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Northern India. This unit will have a production capacity of 350 tonnes per day, with a maximum of 300 tonnes of oxygen. Air Liquide India will build, own and operate this ASU, which is planned to start operating by the end of 2023.

The new plant will support small-and-medium sized customers of liquid and packaged gases in Northern India. It will allow Air Liquide to meet the growing demand of the automotive, metal fabrication, heat treatment, photovoltaic, and electronics industries, as well as local hospitals requiring high-purity medical gases. When commissioned, Air Liquide's site in Kosi, where the unit will be located, will become the largest liquid gases plant in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

In line with Air Liquide's Sustainability Objectives, which include reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, this plant has been designed to contribute to a successful energy transition by India. The new unit is indeed planned to fully operate on renewable energy by 2030.

The new ASU will contribute to Air Liquide's expansion strategy in India, where the Group has been present for more than 30 years. It already owns and operates 4 ASUs in North West of India and will finalize in 2022 the construction of a 5th ASU in Nagpur (West India). Air Liquide is committed to continue investing in coming years to accompany the development of India and its growing demand for sustainable solutions.

Pascal Vinet, Senior Vice President and a member of the Air Liquide Group's Executive Committee supervising Europe Industries activities and Africa Middle East /India hubs, said "The construction of a new plant in Uttar Pradesh is a very important milestone for Air Liquide in India. This new significant investment will give us the ability to better serve our customers, while also investing in the long-term growth opportunities of this key State. It also shows our confidence in the sustained growth of the Indian industry. This investment is in line with Air Liquide's Sustainable Objectives as this ASU is meant to ultimately solely run on renewable energy."

