Dutch hosting provider HOSTKEY has significantly expanded its capacity by leasing server racks in the Dutch Tier III euNetworks Data Center in Amsterdam. HOSTKEY will use these new capacities to house client servers (colocation), develop private and hybrid cloud solutions, as well as to expand its own IT infrastructure, including the deployment of dedicated servers available for rent to clients.

Under the terms of the agreement with euNetworks, HOSTKEY customers now can opt for colocation services in one of the best European data centers, regardless of the size of their business: from single server housing for small businesses or even individuals to renting whole racks with an extended package of IT infrastructure support services for large projects.

As part of a long-term contract, HOSTKEY has leased a complete colocation suite for server racks in the euNetworks Data Center in Amsterdam. The infrastructure of the data center complies with the Tier III reliability class rating according to the Uptime Institute's international classification system, which guarantees a fault tolerance of 99.982%.

The euNetworks data center is located in the south of Amsterdam with excellent transport accessibility a 30-minute drive to the airport and a mere 15 minutes to the city center. All of the cooling and power supply systems in the data center racks boast N 1 redundancy. Each rack is supplied with 2 independent protected links via a 32A PDU. The data center guarantees the physical protection of the housed equipment and strict control of access to the server rooms. Fire safety is provided by gaseous fire suppression and early smoke detection systems. A duty shift of tech personnel and data center security is constantly present on site. The servers are protected from DDoS attacks with the ability to expand the range of protection to meet the needs of the customer.

HOSTKEY's facilities are directly linked to euNetworks' fiber-based bandwidth infrastructure networks, connecting leading telecom operators and traffic exchange points through high-capacity fiber networks. The presence of one of the central communication and traffic exchange nodes directly inside the data center guarantees HOSTKEY's customers uninterrupted service availability and high access speeds.

HOSTKEY's clients who engage in colocation services in euNetworks' data center can also receive an extended service package as part of our comprehensive remote Smart Hands. HOSTKEY's engineers provide a complete range of IT infrastructure support. We provide consultation on the selection, configuration and purchase of equipment in the European market, deployment of network infrastructure, logistics and warehouse services, technical support, modernization of servers, resolution of emergency situations, repair and dismantling of equipment with its subsequent disposal or re-sale. HOSTKEY's extensive experience in the European and Russian markets provides the company's clients with significant savings in the purchase of equipment, tight project launch deadlines and saved costs on technical personnel.

"Leasing server space in the Amsterdam data center is just the beginning of our growing relationship with euNetworks," comments HOSTKEY's CEO Jeroen de Bie. "Cooperation with a reliable bandwidth infrastructure provider, which owns one of the largest footprints of data center connected networks in Europe, gives HOSTKEY the opportunity to continue active growth, development of new products and services, and it will allow us to scale our business not only in the Netherlands, but also in other European IT hubs."

HOSTKEY B.V. is an international hosting provider headquartered in the Netherlands that has been providing server rental services, colocation, and a range of consulting services in data centers in the Netherlands, USA and Russia for more than 10 years. The company also provides server infrastructure to run private cloud solutions. All HOSTKEY's technological sites are interconnected by communication channels with a high bandwidth, making it possible to build geo-distributed solutions and projects.

euNetworks is a bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 17 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 465 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks' unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005234/en/

Contacts:

Name: Hannah Britt, Senior Director of Marketing IR, euNetworks

Email: hannah.britt@eunetworks.com

Phone: +44 7717896446