Intuit QuickBooks works with U.K. Government to boost productivity for small- and medium- sized enterprises in new program

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuit QuickBooks today announced its participation as a vendor in the U.K. government's ' Help to Grow: Digital ' campaign aimed at boosting productivity and innovation in small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the whole of the U.K. Unveiled last year, the £520 million program provides vouchers to SMEs with five to 249 employees in order to obtain discounted digital technology, including approved accounting software.

SMEs who register for Intuit QuickBooks through the Help to Grow: Digital platform will receive 60% off the monthly subscription to QuickBooks for 12 months.

As part of its mission to power prosperity, Intuit QuickBooks is proud to work with the U.K. government to provide innovative digital financial services for the thousands of small businesses that form the backbone of the U.K. economy. Help to Grow: Digital has launched at a critical time for SMEs in the U.K. Businesses continue to make a groundbreaking shift toward an increasingly digital landscape and the program has the potential to positively impact small business growth and increase labor productivity for the U.K. economy. As a key indicator of long-term growth and economic health, increasing productivity is an important component of the U.K. Government's strategy.

Small- and medium-sized enterprises eligible to participate in the Help to Grow: Digital scheme should:

Be registered at Companies House or?are a?registered?society?listed on?the Financial Conduct?Authority's Mutuals?Register

Employ between 5 and 249 employees

Have been trading for more than 12 months

Be purchasing the approved software for the first time

Beginning 20 January, eligible businesses can register their interest in Help to Grow: Digital and apply for a financial discount at https://helptogrow.campaign.gov.uk .

Rob Burlison, Intuit Director of International Corporate Affairs commented: "Intuit QuickBooks is proud to work with the U.K. government as a Help to Grow: Digital vendor - helping power small business resilience and productivity across the U.K at a time when it's needed the most. Digital technology is already providing huge advantages for small businesses looking to manage their finances and grow with confidence. The Help to Grow scheme opens up this opportunity for more businesses to reap the rewards of technology investment and we look forward to supporting small businesses as they make the transition."