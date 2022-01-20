NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Stillfront due to rights issue (05/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Stillfront Group (Stillfront) published on January 19, 2022. The Board of Directors of Stillfront has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for February 23, 2022, approves a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The scheduled Ex-date is February 28, 2022. The terms and the subscription price are expected to be announced on February 21, 2022. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Stillfront (SF). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1037890