Donnerstag, 20.01.2022
Wichtige News! InnoCan Pharma legt erstmals die Karten auf den Tisch!
WKN: A2QLG7 ISIN: SE0015346135 Ticker-Symbol: 1YS0 
Tradegate
20.01.22
09:10 Uhr
4,770 Euro
-0,170
-3,44 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STILLFRONT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STILLFRONT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5684,60210:54
4,5654,60010:54
GlobeNewswire
20.01.2022 | 09:29
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Stillfront due to rights issue (05/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Stillfront Group
(Stillfront) published on January 19, 2022. 

The Board of Directors of Stillfront has proposed that the Extraordinary
General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for February 23, 2022, approves a rights issue
with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The scheduled Ex-date is
February 28, 2022. The terms and the subscription price are expected to be
announced on February 21, 2022. Provided that the EGM approves the rights
issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options,
regular and gross return forwards/futures in Stillfront (SF). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1037890
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
