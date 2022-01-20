TOPCon solar cells are on their way to fully compete with PERC solar products, according to recent research from Germany's Fraunhofer ISE. Efficiency gains for the TOPCon concept, however, are necessary to help it capture more market share, as production costs remain higher than those for PERC tech. A series of cost-driven strategies to make TOPCon modules advance were outlined in the study.Researchers from Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE have outlined a series of cost-driven strategies to accelerate the industrial upscale of tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) ...

