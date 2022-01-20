After joining the SEWAN group at the end of September 2021, IKOULA is starting a new chapter in its history, by announcing the arrival of Jean-Pascal MACCHI as CEO.

With more than 20 years of experience in the world of web hosting and telecoms, Jean-Pascal will take charge of the complete management of IKOULA and its subsidiaries in the Netherlands and Spain. His objective will be to support the company in its development both externally and internally within the SEWAN group, and to strengthen its position among the European Cloud leaders.

"We are delighted to welcome Jean-Pascal into the SEWAN group, and more particularly as the CEO of IKOULA," commented Alexis de Goriainoff, co-founder and CEO of SEWAN. "His solid experience acquired among others at Hexanet and Adista make Jean-Pascal the ideal person to take the reins of IKOULA and put to music the synergies that already exist with SEWAN."

"Being based in the Reims region, I have known IKOULA since its creation, and have carefully followed its development, masterfully led by Jules-Henri Gavetti and Caroline Mertens", continues Jean-Pascal Macchi. "At a time when the Cloud and other unified communication solutions are more than ever at the heart of business strategies, the opportunities arising from the SEWAN IKOULA merger look very promising. In addition, the values ??advocated by IKOULA and shared by SEWAN totally echo mine: innovation, proximity, quality of service and support. This is why I am proud to be able to take up the torch of this wonderful company, and am more than ever looking forward to pooling my expertise with that of the Ikoulians, to build the professional solutions of tomorrow. »

Biography:

2019 2021: Deputy Managing Director of Trekk Résoprint

2015 2019: Chief Operating Officer, then CEO of Adista

2001 2015: CEO of Hexanet

1999-2001: Head of Sales at Euralliance

Preparatory year for HEC SUP DE CO ESG Management School

About IKOULA

Pioneer of the French Cloud since 1998, IKOULA has its own Datacenters in France, as well as two subsidiaries, in Spain and in the Netherlands. Because people are part of its DNA, IKOULA maintains a close relationship with its customers, and provides them with teams of experts available 24/7, to advise and support them in their activities. IKOULA's teams are also multilingual, in order to respond to the internationalization issues of all of its customers, located in more than 60 countries on 4 continents. Since September 2021, IKOULA has joined of the SEWAN Group.

About Sewan

A French telecoms scale-up created in 2007 by Alexis de Goriainoff, David Brette and Christophe Cresp, Sewan aims to simplify the use of corporate communications. To do this, Sewan offers three families of products dedicated to Communication, Connectivity and Data Hosting, which can be ordered, invoiced and configured from a single interface, called Sophia. From small businesses to large groups, Sewan's offer adapts to all the needs of a professional world with constantly changing working methods. Today a major pan-European player, Sewan has 700 employees and more than a million end users, spread over 4 countries: France, Spain, Belgium and Germany. Sewan also has a network of more than 1,000 partners and 75,000 customers.

