- (PLX AI) - Embracer shares rose 3.5% in morning trading after Danske Bank analysts initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating.
- • Embracer games scheduled for release in the coming years are likely to reach new highs in value, Danske said
- • The pipeline will contribute to strong organic growth, even as revenue streams are diversified, Danske said
- • Price target of SEK 145 implies implies 64% upside from yesterday's close
