ARCURE: 2021 revenue up 33% to EUR 10.4 million - Profitable growth outlook

Pantin, January 18, 2022

Sustained growth throughout the year driven by an increase in sales to machinery manufacturers (OEMs);

Revenue doubled in Europe (excluding France) and the United States as a result of growth investments made in these markets;

Improvement in 2021 operating margins;

Double-digit growth expected in 2022, targeting return to profitability at current consolidation scope.



Arcure, a specialist in AI-driven image processing solutions for industry, today reported its revenue for the 2021 fiscal year.



CONTINUED BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN 2021

€000, unaudited 2021 2020 Change € % H1 5,030 3,739 +1,291 +35% H2 5,404 4,103 +1,301 +32% Full-year revenue 10,434 7,842 +2,592 +33%



Strong growth momentum over the full 2021 fiscal year: €10 million revenue mark passed

Arcure posted 2021 revenue of €10.4 million, up 33% from €7.8 million in 2020. Strong growth was driven by a sharp increase in sales of Blaxtair® solutions to machinery manufacturers and the installation of Arcure technology across the entire machinery fleets of industrial key accounts.

Arcure leverages partnerships signed with the main vehicle manufacturers: three manufacturers including Liebherr offer the Blaxtair option for factory assembly, but only in a limited number of regions. Growing sales volumes with manufacturers prove the strong medium-term growth potential of this distribution channel, as Blaxtair is gradually integrated into all partner manufacturer networks.

In France, Arcure posted 34% revenue growth mainly driven by fleet equipment projects launched by industrial key accounts. Sales of ancillary services also increased in line with the expansion of the installed base (over 11,000 Blaxtairs worldwide) and the signing of the first contracts for installing the Blaxtair Connect system.



International revenue up over 30%

International sales (69% of revenue) rose 33% worldwide and doubled in Europe and North America, largely making up for the decline in sales in Asia Pacific due to an unfavorable base effect (equipment sales for major infrastructure projects in Australia).

Revenue doubled in Europe (excluding France), with particularly strong growth in Germany driven by OEM sales.

US revenue rose 102%. Arcure continues to develop strongly in this region, primarily through a contract to equip the forklift fleet of a major US industrial vehicle manufacturer (potentially around 2,700 vehicles). Multiple tests are underway among major US industrial groups, some of which are expected to lead to a general rollout decision over the coming months involving significant potential volumes.



OUTLOOK

2021 growth and the positive impact of fixed cost optimization measures should enable Arcure to significantly improve its operating margins in 2022.

In a market with a growing need for occupational safety, particularly among key account end-users (manufacturing plant operators), Arcure continues to enjoy sustained demand from customers and a growing order backlog compared to last year. Bolstered by the ramp-up of manufacturer partnerships and promising developments in the United States, the Company has set itself a double-digit revenue growth target for 2022 and reaffirms its ambition to return to profitability at current consolidation scope.

Regardless of the positive trends observed, the Company remains vigilant about prevailing supply challenges affecting certain electronic components. Arcure believes it has taken the required steps to limit the impact of potential shortages on its business.



Arcure continues to implement its strategic roadmap aimed at leveraging its expertise in the areas of machine vision, AI and IoT to offer coherent and effective solutions (expanded range of services, new products, new features associated with machinery and the management of logistics infrastructure and production facilities) in response to new customer expectations.

Backed by its technological expertise, in-depth knowledge of market operators and their needs, and global footprint, Arcure is ideally positioned to become a leading provider of solutions for managing and controlling logistics and production flows at industrial facilities thanks to machine vision, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.



For more information www.arcure-bourse.com

Next publication: 2021 earnings, March 31, 202

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure is a high-tech company specializing in artificial intelligence applied to image processing in the industrial world, which develops and markets solutions to enhance the autonomy and safety of industrial machines and robots.

In collaboration with the CEA research teams, Arcure has developed Blaxtair®, a cutting-edge solution for intelligent pedestrian detection, improving safety around industrial vehicles in many contexts, particularly in the most challenging environments. With nearly 11,000 units already sold in more than 30 countries and used by global manufacturing leaders, Blaxtair® is gradually being adopted by machinery manufacturers.

Arcure is headquartered in Paris, has a subsidiary in the United States and sales offices in Germany, Spain and Hong Kong.

Arcure, listed on the Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0013398997 - Ticker: ALCUR), recorded revenue of €10.4 million in 2021 (with 69% of from international markets), a 33% growth.



CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

ACTUS finance & communication

Olivier Lambert

arcure@actus.fr

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33 MEDIA RELATIONS

ACTUS finance & communication

Amaury Dugast

adugast@actus.fr

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lnCflpaZk5mbx2ufYsuXm2Nrm5dkxpSYmJWVlJWcl5ucnJ+UyZllbJiWZnBjnWdt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72827-arcure_180122_cp-ca2021_eng.pdf