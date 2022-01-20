Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments is accepting bids from Indian manufacturers to supply five-busbar monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells rated for a minimum of 4.62 W. Bidding closes on Jan. 27.From pv magazine India India's Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Ltd. (REIL) has opened bidding to supply five-busbar monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells rated for a minimum of 4.62 W. It aims to source 200,000 cells in total. It has a preference for cells with plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition of silicon nitride (deep blue color) as anti-reflection ...

