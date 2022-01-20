ISG Provider Lens report sees traditional banks looking to overhaul their core platforms to compete with FinTechs and open banking initiatives

Banks in the U.K. are looking to modernize their IT services to keep up with FinTechs and other new financial services firms thriving in the country, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Digital Banking Services Report for the U.K. finds large banks in the country facing significant declines in revenues and market share, with the "big four" high street banks HSBC, Barclays, RBS and Lloyds collectively shutting down unprofitable branches at the rate of more than 60 per month in 2021.

To compete with FinTechs and other financial services organizations, banks are shifting to app-based services and embracing other technology advancements, even though there's little evidence yet that digital transformation efforts have increased profitability at banks, the report says.

While the majority of IT service provider revenues will continue to come from the big four, banking competition is increasing in the U.K., with 89,000 finance firms operating in the country. The Bank of England has also opened up the country's interbank payments system to increase competition from FinTechs, the report notes.

In addition, about 98 percent of U.K. households have internet access, the report says. "After several years of relatively modest consumer adoption, there now appears to be substantial potential for open banking to really take off in the U.K.," said Owen Wheatley, lead partner for banking and financial services at ISG. "New entrants are generating a third of the new banking revenue in the country, and traditional banks are struggling to fend off a relentless assault."

The report sees the U.K. at the forefront of the FinTech and the open banking revolutions. The U.K. is the first country in the world to deploy a regulatory FinTech sandbox to execute new products and services. More than nine in 10 FinTechs are using open banking for current services and 81 percent for enabling new services.

The report sees banks in the U.K. seeking to modernize their core platforms, often running on mainframes, to meet the expectations of customers and regulators and to add digital capabilities. Banks are shifting from mainframes to software-as-a-service platforms and the cloud. Cloud-native platforms support real-time processing and are highly cost effective because they are offered on a pay-per-use subscription model.

In addition, demand for third-party integration services is on the rise, the report adds. U.K. banks are seeking IT service providers that offer commercial off-the-shelf products through customized engagements. Banks have a high demand for artificial intelligence, blockchain and related technologies, and they are seeking providers with skills in agile and DevOps methodologies to integrate these technologies.

The report sees providers offering new approaches to core modernization. Low-code platforms are gaining traction because they can carry out complex tasks and integrations by allowing employees to point and click rather than write code. Low-code platforms also are being integrated with AI and machine learning capabilities.

In addition, improved mining technologies are making it easier to extract business logic so legacy code can either be refactored, removed or replaced with microservice architecture, the report adds.

Meanwhile, rising regulatory scrutiny and compliance costs in the U.K. are driving growth for RegTech firms, the report says. The demand for RegTechs is increasing in the post-COVID world, where economic risks are shutting down businesses and increasing credit risk and the number of non-performing assets (NPAs) held by banks. The high growth areas include data privacy, enterprise risk, cybersecurity, financial crime, and risk management.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Digital Banking Services Report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 23 providers across four quadrants: Core Modernization and Integration Services; Banking Governance, Risk and Compliance Services; Transformational and Digital Banking Services, and Payment and Card Processing services.

The report names Accenture, Cognizant, HCL, Infosys and TCS as Leaders in all four quadrants and Capgemini and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants.

In addition, LTI was named a Rising Star-a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition-in three quadrants. CGI was named a Rising Star in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from Capgemini and Infosys.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens Digital Banking Services Report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005206/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Will Thoretz, ISG

+1 203 517 3119

will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Kate Hartley, Carrot Communications for ISG

+44 (0)20 3457 6403

kate.hartley@carrotcomms.co.uk