Donnerstag, 20.01.2022
InnoCan Pharma legt erstmals die Karten auf den Tisch!
WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 Ticker-Symbol: 41B 
Frankfurt
20.01.22
08:09 Uhr
36,200 Euro
+0,600
+1,69 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
20.01.2022 | 11:10
BELLWAY PLC - Block Listing Application

London, January 20

Bellway p.l.c. (the "Company")

Block Listing Application

Application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 100,000 Ordinary Shares of 12.5p each to satisfy awards made to participating employees under the Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme, to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List upon issuance. The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company.

The expected admission of the shares will be on 1 February 2022.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717

© 2022 PR Newswire
