Bybit Announces Launch of NFT Platform With Mystery Boxes of Monster Galaxy NFTs, Exclusive Artworks Curated by ONBD and REALY Apparel
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 January 2022 - Bybit, one of the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, announced the launch of the Bybit NFT Marketplace, a non-fungible token (NFT) platform that aims to streamline digital ownership and support the development of blockchain gaming and the metaverse.
Inspired by crowd favorites like Pokémon and Monster Hunter, Monsters Galaxy is a social role-playing mobile game developed by Gaia Online that allows players to participate in epic monster battles with their teams of monsters, or capture wild monsters. So far, it has attracted over 25 million players across the globe to be part of its fanbase.
The REALY Metaverse, also known as KOOOLA virtual city, is a lively metaverse inspired by street culture where users can meet, trade and play games in a fully immersive experience. Players will get to interact with real-life brands and scenarios in the virtual world as avatars (e.g. purchase and wear virtual clothing by real world brands).
What to Expect From Bybit's NFT Marketplace
Whether you're new to digital collectibles or an NFT collector, Bybit's NFT marketplace promises one of the best collections available, along with reliability, stability and a seamless user experience.
Other than partnerships with Monsters Galaxy, ONBD and REALY, Bybit will be curating and releasing exclusive unique NFTs of high value from up-and-coming artists, renowned celebrities as well as athletes, with mystery boxes up for grabs. Artists and creators can look forward to the deep liquidity and access to over 5 million Bybit users. More collaborations will be announced in coming weeks.
"While some may be skeptical of the investment value of NFTs, it remains a fact that NFTs not only make it possible for everyone to participate in and appreciate digital ownership, but also enable artists and creators to exercise control over the ownership of their work," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We are excited to provide a premier NFT platform for Bybit users, so they can be part of the creation of a new marketplace and new world called the metaverse."
"ONBD is proud to be building a strong Web 3.0 community of dedicated artists and collectors of the highest caliber. We are very excited to be working with Bybit and their new world class NFT Marketplace to engage with their community and introduce our internationally renowned artists to a new audience," said Eva Ren, founder and CEO of ONBD.
About Bybit
Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.
