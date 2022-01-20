NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New single stock derivatives (06/22)

As of Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce standardized derivatives contracts on Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, SBB, B Class share (SBB B) as a new underlying instrument for standardized equity derivatives contracts. From that date, the contracts on SBB B will be available in the exchange and clearing system, although suspended for trading until the trading start date. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Monday, January 24, 2022. Trading will start as of Tuesday, February 1, 2022. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1037916