The system delivered by French energy giant TotalEnergies will power Kulara Water's bottling facility in Siem Reap Province.Cambodian natural mineral water producer Kulara Water has commissioned France's TotalEnergies to design, install and operate a solar array coupled with on-site energy storage for its bottling facility in Siem Reap Province. The system combines a 650kWp ground-mounted solar array and an 896kWh battery. With the installation completed early this month, TotalEnergies will remain in partnership with Kulara Water for the next 15 years to ensure the safe operation of the system. ...

