Mobi724 to Provide all Value-Added Services on Ingenico's Payment Platform as a Service

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2022) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-powered payment card-linked solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to provide its value-added services on Ingenico's Payments Platform as a Service (PPaaS). Ingenico is a brand of Worldline (Euronext: WLN), the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and fourth largest worldwide.

"Integrating with Ingenico's PPaaS allows us to provide our services on a global scale while also validating the impact and effectiveness of our AI-powered payment card-linked solutions," said Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. "Through this collaboration, we join several other leading global players who are working with Ingenico to execute a shared vision of payment solutions that create truly enhanced transactions. This, combined with our recently announced programs in Latin America, further secures our position as an innovative payment solutions provider."

Ingenico has designed and developed a Payment Platform as a Service solution to leverage the payments ecosystem of acquiring and acceptance partners such as banks, PSPs and ISVs along with a network of Service Providers such as Alternative Payments Methods, Loyalty programs, Buy-Now-Pay-Later solutions, which combined enable merchants to orchestrate payments with other services. PPaaS will enable Mobi724 to deploy and service its customers' payment acceptance needs through a cloud- and API-based set of services.

PPaaS is hardware-agnostic and will provide a series of services centered on Payments, Commerce and Device Management, in a simple, secure and efficient manner, using a unified connection and orchestration layer.

"As leading players in the digital payments space, Mobi724 and Ingenico recognized an opportunity to work together and pool our respective expertise in solutions, which we both believe will help shape the future of in-store and e-commerce transactions," says Giulio Montemagno, SVP and General Manager of PPaaS at Ingenico.

About Worldline

Worldline (Euronext: WLN) is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly-secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2020 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 4.8 billion euros worldline.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Make Every Transaction an Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

Legal Disclaimer

Mobi724 cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by Mobi724 are subject to risks and uncertainties, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Item 'Risk Factors and Uncertainties' in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A SOLICITATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Investor Relations:

For further information, please visit www.MOBI724.com or contact:

Marcel Vienneau, CEO

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

T: 514-394-5200 ir@mobi724.com

Nicole Piasentini, Investor Relations

NATIONAL Capital Markets

T: 647-382-9373 npiasentini@national.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110786